This wasn’t as climactic as Willis Reed in 1970. It wasn’t in the stratosphere of Kirk Gibson in 1988. But it certainly felt that way to Boise State as Marcus Shaver Jr. hobbled out of the tunnel to mass applause. The Broncos’ leading scorer sustained an apparent ankle injury with a few minutes remaining in the first half of Boise State’s 65-62 win over Wyoming on Tuesday. The senior who hit go-ahead 3-pointers against Utah State and San Diego State last week laid on the...

BOISE, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO