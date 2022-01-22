Hurricanes' Jack LaFontaine: Gets first career start

The opening swing of Ryan Alford's PGA Tour career is likely one he'll want to forget. The second swing, though, is one he'll remember for the rest of his time here on earth. Alford, an APGA Tour player who earned a sponsor's exemption into this week's Farmers Insurance Open, had to be nervous on the first tee of Torrey Pines' South Course. That was all but confirmed when his opening drive sailed miles to the left, usually a sign that the hands took over, a common miss in high-pressure situations. Make no mistake, this was a high-pressure situation for Alford.

