Hurricanes' Jack LaFontaine: Gets first career start

 6 days ago

LaFontaine will get the starting nod for Saturday's game in New Jersey, Chip...

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
UCLA's Chris Smith Starts NBA Career

Last week, former UCLA player Chris Smith returned to game action for the first time in over a year. Smith is in the NBA G League – with the Motor City Cruise, the G-League affiliate of the Detroit Pistons. He has played in five games, averaging 7.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists with Motor City. Smith signed a two-way contract with the Detroit Pistons in the offseason.
Sens get a point after shootout defeat to Hurricanes

The Ottawa Senators made it a four-game point streak as they collected a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday at Canadian Tire Centre. Nick Paul and Alex Formenton scored for the Senators (13-20-4) as Matt Murray made 27 saves. Derek Stepan and Nino Niederreiter had goals for the Hurricanes (29-9-2) while Frederik Andersen stopped 37 shots.
Pro holes out for eagle at Torrey Pines on the first hole in his first career PGA Tour start

The opening swing of Ryan Alford's PGA Tour career is likely one he'll want to forget. The second swing, though, is one he'll remember for the rest of his time here on earth. Alford, an APGA Tour player who earned a sponsor's exemption into this week's Farmers Insurance Open, had to be nervous on the first tee of Torrey Pines' South Course. That was all but confirmed when his opening drive sailed miles to the left, usually a sign that the hands took over, a common miss in high-pressure situations. Make no mistake, this was a high-pressure situation for Alford.
Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
