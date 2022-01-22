Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Questionable Saturday

The Montreal Canadiens are 32nd overall in the NHL standings and will surely be entering sellers mode in the next two months. The trade deadline is not until March 21st, but the Habs could go undefeated between now and then and still have zero chance at making the playoffs. The...
Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
Thursday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers ground to a half in the fourth quarter when Carmelo Anthony got into an altercation with a pair of fans at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Those fans were quickly ejected from the arena before the game resumed, ending in a victory for the 76ers.
Happy Thursday, folks! We are one day closer to seeing which teams are going to be in the Super Bowl. We'll go over all things NFL playoffs tomorrow, but for now, let's get right to other news. Good morning to everyone but especially to... THE DENVER BRONCOS. The Broncos have...
Following last season where everything went right for the Montreal Canadiens (well, until they met the Tampa Bay Lightning), everything has gone wrong for the Canadiens this year. They sit last in the NHL and have less than ten wins after 41 games into the season. Montreal is in for a historically bad finish.
At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
No one is sure what Aaron Rodgers will do this offseason. He may not even know right now. But during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers hinted at making his announcement at a later date on the show. I doubt he's hyping up his decision to simply say, "I'm returning to Green Bay."
Comments / 0