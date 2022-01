Hours after the murder of Harlem Police Officer Jason Rivera on Friday night, the city and the NYPD offered an incredible demonstration of unity not seen in quite some time. Hundreds of officers stood in the atrium of Harlem Hospital — where Rivera had died and a fellow officer, Police Officer Wilbert Mora, was still clinging to life after a madman shot them both — as Mayor Eric Adams, Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and the department’s top brass addressed the heinous crime. There, too, was Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch, an outspoken critic of the de Blasio administration for its handling of the NYPD and approach to police reform.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO