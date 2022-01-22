Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Questionable Sunday

Russillo is joined by Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter to discuss his NBA beginnings, the Hawks’ 2021 playoff run, hopes for this season, defending Trae Young, his alter ego K’Von, and more (0:32). Then Ryen talks with analyst Jim Petersen about the impact of Timberwolves coach Chris Finch on the team, the budding Anthony Edwards, development of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell’s improvement, stories from Jim’s basketball career and time with the WNBA, and more (29:59). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:07:29).
