ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

'Take bias seriously', MPs tell BBC boss: Director General Tim Davie is accused of glossing over anti-Tory slant in his warning on budget cut

By Chris Hastings
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Tory MPs have accused the BBC's Director General of seeking to underplay concerns about the Corporation's impartiality.

During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme last week, Tim Davie denied anti-Conservative bias, adding: 'I think I am led by the data and the public reaction we get and overall the numbers around impartiality are strong for the BBC.

'I think we can keep doing better, but it's not about party politics or party-politicised agendas, it's about wider points of view.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DUsGG_0dt7sqD500
During an interview on BBC Radio 4's Today programme last week, Tim Davie (pictured) denied anti-Conservative bias

But senior Tories accused Mr Davie of 'changing his tune' after previously accepting that ensuring impartiality at the BBC was a matter of concern.

'It seems that Mr Davie does change his tune according to who he is speaking to,' said Julian Knight, chairman of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.

'When he appears in front of the Select Committee he acknowledges that there are some issues...The BBC needs to have a long hard look at itself in the mirror because clearly not all is well.'

Fellow Tory MP Andrew Bridgen said: 'Anyone with an interest in politics – or any interest – will be concerned by the obvious anti-Conservative bias shown by the BBC. The first step to solving a problem is admitting you have a problem.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dLIq0_0dt7sqD500
Fellow Tory MP Andrew Bridgen (pictured) said: 'Anyone with an interest in politics – or any interest – will be concerned by the obvious anti-Conservative bias shown by the BBC.'

The BBC said the data referred to by Mr Davie in the Today interview came from several sources including a report published late last year by media watchdog Ofcom.

While numerically more people consider the BBC impartial than any other broadcaster, the Corporation commands far bigger audiences, and the Ofcom report says only 55 per cent of viewers rated BBC TV News highly for its impartiality and more than one in five (21 per cent) gave it a low score.

BBC radio and its online services scored better, but so did ITV News.

Indeed, the Ofcom study expressed concern about BBC bias, stating: 'Although audiences rate BBC news highly for trust and accuracy, as in previous years, they continue to be less favourable about impartiality.'

The document also reveals that the number of complaints to Ofcom about BBC impartiality has almost tripled in the past four years from 586 in 2017-18 to 1,530 in 2020-2021.

While only 0.6 per cent of these were upheld, Ofcom said: 'Due impartiality remains a concern for audiences, and impartiality complaints represent a large proportion of complaints received about the BBC.'

Relations between the BBC and the Conservatives have become increasingly fractious with persistent claims that the Corporation is pursing an anti-Tory agenda, which it denies.

Last weekend the MoS revealed Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries had hit the Corporation with a two-year licence fee freeze

Defending its record, a BBC spokesman said: 'The Ofcom report is clear: more people consider the BBC to be impartial than any other broadcaster, and IPSOS Mori polling in our annual report shows the BBC continues to be seen as by far the most impartial news source.

'We are acutely aware of the importance of impartiality to our audiences, which is we have a new ten-point plan to raise standards further.'

Sir Iain Duncan Smith said: 'It's ironic that the BBC's fact-checkers are always chasing everybody, but when it comes to the BBC they don't seem to bother. '

ROSS CLARK: Slash bloated pay and axe Radio 1 Xtra...How the Beeb can save £285m at a stroke

Give us more money or David Attenborough gets it! That's the BBC's usual response when the licence fee comes up.

And so it was last week when Director General Tim Davie was interviewed in that very independent of places – the Radio 4 Today studio – about the Government's proposals to freeze the fee for the next two years before abolishing it in 2027.

It was, claimed Mr Davie, tantamount to a real-terms cut of £285 million a year, adding up to close to £2 billion for the remaining six years of the agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dnk6R_0dt7sqD500
When Director General Tim Davie (pictured in 2020) was interviewed about the Government's proposals to freeze the fee for the next two years before abolishing it in 2027 last week it was, he claimed, tantamount to a real-terms cut of £285 million a year

The BBC had already made large savings, and it couldn't be expected to make any more without cuts to frontline programmes, he added, and 'everything' was on the table.

In other words, there might be no more David Attenborough tramping through the jungle looking at wonderful plants and animals – although why the Corporation would dump one of its most successful programmes rather than, say, little-watched comedians spewing out Left-wing propaganda on late-night shows is puzzling.

Of course, like any organisation, the BBC could find ways to cut money if it really wanted to.

In fact, there is an easy way to cut £285 m from its budget: just carry on doing what it did last year when Covid stopped or delayed the making of some series.

The BBC ended up with a £290 m surplus. Many viewers won't have noticed the difference.

Here, though, is a list of ways of cutting £285 m for discussion at the next BBC board meeting:

Executive pay: £1.5m

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ilbL_0dt7sqD500
Mr Davie in September 2021. Boris Johnson is paid £157,372 a year – small beer compared with Mr Davie's basic salary of £429,000 last year

When he started tackling the vast public debt in 2010, then Prime Minister David Cameron told high-paid public sector employees they would need an extremely good excuse to be paid more than him.

But the memo didn't seem to get through to the BBC, which carried on paying fancy salaries.

Boris Johnson is paid £157,372 a year – small beer compared with Mr Davie's basic salary of £429,000 last year. With pension payments and other benefits, he ended up with £471,000.

If the BBC trimmed the basic salaries of its ten most senior executives to that of the PM, it could save serious money: £1.51 m, in fact.

Presenters' pay: £7.9m

The BBC has been shamed into trimming some of its most excessive presenter salaries since it was obliged to make public any salaries over £150,000.

Yet Gary Lineker is still paid £1.36 m a year to present Match of the Day. Zoe Ball is paid £1.13 m for her show on Radio 2.

In news and current affairs, 32 presenters were paid more than the PM last year, with Huw Edwards (£425,000) and Fiona Bruce (£405,000) the highest paid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fyoRO_0dt7sqD500
Gary Lineker, pictured, is still paid £1.36 m a year to present Match of the Day

If these salaries were all trimmed back to the £157,000 earned by Mr Johnson, it would save £2.5 m a year.

But it doesn't end there. There are 17 radio presenters listed as receiving more than the PM. After Zoe Ball, Steve Wright was the next highest paid, receiving £465,000. Cutting these salaries accordingly could save £2.92 m.

There are a further 14 miscellaneous presenters – or 'on-air' talent as the BBC calls them – who received more than the PM, including Stephen Nolan (£405,000) and Vanessa Feltz (£390,000).

Slashing these back could save a further £2.51 m – making £7.93 m in total savings.

Don't bring back BBC3: £40m

BBC3, supposed to provide content for 16 to 30-year-olds, has already been closed down once, in 2016, when the BBC argued that young people were watching more on-demand TV, making a whole TV channel superfluous.

Instead, the BBC put its shows out on the internet, where some, such as Fleabag and Normal People, have been successful.

Why, then, now spend £80 m – twice what is currently being spent on BBC3's online shows – relaunching a channel which the BBC closed only six years ago? Leaving things as they are would save £40 m a year.

Get rid of BBC4: £29m

When BBC4 started in 2002, its remit was to produce at least 100 hours of original documentaries a year.

But last year the Corporation announced that all new programmes would be aired on BBC2 instead, and BBC4 would become a 'showcase' for its 'rich archive' – in other words, repeats.

Given that it no longer has much of a purpose, the £29m spent on BBC4 last year could be saved.

Close down Radio 1 xtra: £8m

Back in the 1970s, the BBC was pretty straightforward: there were two TV channels and four radio stations, catering for pop music, easy listening, classical music and factual programmes.

Now, there is a plethora of extra stations as the BBC tries to cater for various sections of the population – and tramples on the toes of commercial radio in the process.

According to BBC-speak, Radio 1 Xtra is a 'digital urban contemporary' channel – which, to the rest of us, means it pumps out nothing but rap, already well catered for on Radio 1. According to the BBC's latest annual report, it cost £8 m last year.

Do away with Radio 4 Extra: £3m

Like the TV channel BBC4, Radio 4 Extra is a depository for repeats – broadcasting stuff pretty indistinguishable from what is being broadcast simultaneously on Radio 4.

Much of the material is available on the internet. The world could easily live without it – saving the BBC £3 m a year

Cut Radio 6 Music: £12m

Radio 6, whose remit is to play music from the 1960s to the current day, is really just duplicating Radio 2's output.

If the BBC's budget needs a trim, it is an obvious target. The Corporation could concentrate on a core of channels rather than trying to be all things to all people.

Scrap CBBC: £58m

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sq4Mg_0dt7sqD500
CBBC's Blue Peter presenter Mwaksy Mudenda. CBBC, for those seven to 12, is the most expensive BBC channel of all, in terms of cost per viewer

You need only one children's channel, and it should be the successful one, CBeebies, which is for children up to the age of six.

In contrast, CBBC, for those seven to 12, is the most expensive BBC channel of all, in terms of cost per viewer. Scrapping it would save £58 m.

And given CBeebies' success, it could take on some of the better projects for the older children.

Stop wasting so much on taxis and hotels: £5m

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GzmT8_0dt7sqD500
One employee who wrote in Ariel used the BBC's taxi booking system and was quoted £87 for a trip from Tonbridge to Gatwick Airport – compared with £45 charged by local taxi firms

In 2020, it was revealed the BBC had wasted £350,000 in one year on train fares for journeys which were never made, hotel rooms never occupied and taxis never used.

In the three years to 2014, according to a piece in the BBC's now-defunct staff magazine Ariel, the BBC spent £34 m on taxi fares.

Even when booked taxis are actually used, the BBC has a habit of paying over the odds for them.

One employee who wrote in Ariel used the BBC's taxi booking system and was quoted £87 for a trip from Tonbridge to Gatwick Airport – compared with £45 charged by local taxi firms.

Let's use this as a guide and estimate that the BBC could save around half of its taxi bill – saving around £5 m a year.

Trim local radio and TV: £17m

In 2018-19, the BBC spent £118 m on local radio channels in England, £28 m in Wales and £26 m in Scotland.

Yet only 12.7 per cent of the population listen to BBC local radio stations and much of the local output overlaps.

Every local TV news bulletin, for example, includes a local weather forecast, broadcast just moments after the national forecast.

It is bizarre to have separate forecasts for London and the South East – it is impossible to give a weather forecast for the South East region without inadvertently also giving one for London.

Regional language stations are especially expensive. BBC Alba, the Gaelic language TV station, cost £7.9 million last year – 14.3p for every hour someone watched it.

There is also a Gaelic radio station, Radio nan Gaidheal, which cost £4 m – 20.8p per hour.

In Wales, Radio Cymru cost £13.5 m – working out at 16.9p per minute that anyone watched it.

Radio 1, by contrast, cost 6.2p per minute listened to and Radio 4 only 4.9p. Let's trim 10 per cent of the local radio and TV budget and save £17 m.

Stop wasting money on fancy buildings: £90m

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jb4J_0dt7sqD500
BBC studios and offices at MediaCityUK in Salford Quays. The latest NAO report said the BBC spent £273 m a year running its portfolio of 154 buildings

In 2015, the National Audit Office (NAO) looked at Broadcasting House and revealed the building was costing £89 m a year to run.

And that was in spite of shifting some of its operations to Salford.

The latest NAO report said the BBC spent £273 m a year running its portfolio of 154 buildings.

Not only was it paying more than other organisations were paying for similar buildings, but 12.7 per cent of its estate was vacant.

With more people now working from home, let's assume the BBC could stop using a third of its portfolio of buildings and save around £90 m a year.

Save money on sets: £14m

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X5Cjz_0dt7sqD500
An EastEnders set as filming begins on the soap last week. In EastEnders' heyday in 1987, an average of 21.1 m watched each episode; by 2017, it was down to just 6.68 m

In EastEnders' heyday in 1987, an average of 21.1 m watched each episode; by 2017, it was down to just 6.68 m.

But that hasn't stopped the BBC throwing money at a new set for the programme. It was supposed to cost £57 m but according to the NAO, it will end up costing £86.7 m – enough to build 1,000 real social homes rather than a few facades for Albert Square.

Let's assume the BBC could this year avoid wasting just half the money it overspent on rebuilding Albert Square – and save £14 m.

TOTAL SAVED: £285.4m

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
ANIMALS
Variety

U.K. Media Regulator Investigating BBC Coverage of Oxford Street Antisemitism Incident

UPDATE: Ofcom has confirmed it is launching an investigation into the BBC’s reporting under its accuracy rules. A spokesperson for Ofcom said: “We have reviewed the BBC’s final response to complaints about this news programme. We consider it raises issues under our due accuracy rules and have launched an investigation.” The BBC has apologized over its coverage of an antisemitic hate incident in central London following an internal investigation. The BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) investigated both a BBC website article and a broadcast report that critics said “victim-blamed” a bus full of Jewish students who were abused on London’s Oxford Street shopping...
SOCIETY
NME

Licence fee freeze to cost BBC £285million, says director general

BBC director general Tim Davie has said that the freezing of TV licence fees will cost the broadcaster £285million. Davie said the new settlement, set to stop the cost of licence fees increasing for the next two years, “will affect our frontline output” and prompt cuts across services and content.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Huw Edwards
Person
Vanessa Feltz
Person
Tim Davie
Person
David Attenborough
The Independent

Johnson waits for Gray report with leadership in the balance over partygate

Boris Johnson’s leadership faces another stiff test as he faces MPs while braced for the findings of an official investigation into the partygate row.The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons with his future in the balance as Sue Gray is expected to submit the findings of her inquiry into parties held in No 10 and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdowns.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week with widespread expectation it will be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.An indication of how damaging the report could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard...
POLITICS
Deadline

BBC Director General Tim Davie: License Fee Deal Creates $400M Shortfall In Final Year; Figure Is “Disappointing” But Lower Than Previous Estimates

BBC Director General Tim Davie has said yesterday’s licence fee settlement will leave the public broadcaster with a shortfall of £285M ($390M) in 2027/2028 and needing to save around $1.5BN (£2.1BN) across the next five years. The corporation still has to separately make around $1BN (£1.4BN) in savings but, while still hefty, the figure will slightly calm existential fears that the BBC would have to drastically reshape in order to meet the new settlement, which will see the license fee frozen for the next two years before it rises with inflation from 2024 to 2027. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today program in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Senior Tory accuses ministers of ‘blackmail’ against rebel MPs plotting to topple Boris Johnson

A senior Conservative MP has accused ministers of breaching the ministerial code by making threats to rebel colleagues who are considering trying to topple Boris Johnson.William Wragg urged the MPs to go the police, saying: “The reports of which I’m aware would seem to constitute blackmail.”The sensational accusation comes after some MPs considering submitting letters demanding a vote of no confidence in the prime minister reported receiving threats.They were said to include pulling investment from their constituencies – even in target ‘Red Wall’ seats – or them losing out in boundary shake-ups.Mr Wragg, the chair of the public administration...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP accuses BBC of ‘coup attempt’ on Boris Johnson for reporting on No 10 parties

A Conservative MP has been criticised after claiming the BBC had launched a "coup attempt" against Boris Johnson.Michael Fabricant hit out at the public broadcaster after hearing a news bulletin featuring criticism of the prime minister over lockdown parties at Downing Street.One ex-Tory MP said his claims of a coup were “laughable” and “dangerous” while opposition figures accused him of being “upset” at hearing facts.The yellow-haired Conservative MP for Lichfield said on Saturday: "BBC Radio 4 Bulletin leads this morning with a manufactured story of what some MPs have said to the BBC."This is not news reporting an event....
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc Radio#Bbc One#Bbc Online#Bbc Tv#Uk#Corporation#Bbc Radio 4#Digital#The Select Committee#Ofcom#Bbc Tv News#Itv News
The Independent

BBC licence fee: Hugh Grant calls Tories ‘insecure nut jobs’ over plans to ‘destroy’ broadcaster

Hugh Grant has hit out at the government over plans to scrap the licence fee that funds the BBC by 2027.On Sunday (16 January), the Conservatives announced that they would abolish the licence fee at the next opportunity if they are still in government, with culture secretary Nadine Dorries introducing a two-year freeze that she said would “be the last”.Instead, she said, the UK will have to “discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting and selling” television programmes.On Sunday night, Grant joined the entertainment industry figures speaking out in defence of the BBC and against the planned funding...
ENTERTAINMENT
Shropshire Star

Tory MPs divided over Johnson’s future as ‘partygate’ scandal deepens

Anger and division over a series of leaks about alleged lockdown parties in Number 10 are engulfing Boris Johnson’s premiership. Divisions in the Conservative Party over the “partygate” scandal and Boris Johnson’s future as leader are bursting into the open, with some taking up the cudgels for the Prime Minister and others claiming his position is now untenable.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’: Tory MP David Davis tells Boris Johnson to quit

David Davis has dramatically called on Boris Johnson to quit, telling him: ‘In the name of God, go’.The former cabinet minister became the most senior Conservative to demand his resignation over the ‘partygate’ scandal, intervening during prime minister’s questions.“You have sat there too long for all the good you have done,” Mr Davis said, reviving a quote first attributed to Oliver Cromwell.The direct attack on his former Brexit ally drew gasps in the Commons chamber, after Mr Johnson said questions about the 20 May 2020 party were “wasting people’s time”.Moments earlier, he had suffered the devastating blow of one...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says general election needed if Boris Johnson ousted

Cabinet minister Jacob-Rees Mogg has claimed there would have to be a general election if Boris Johnson was ousted by his party and replaced with a new prime minister.There is no rule that requires a new Tory leader who enters No 10 to call a general election – and changes of prime minister between elections have been commonplace over the past century.Yet the Commons leader claimed that Britain had moved to “an essentially presidential system” and said any replacement leader would be “well-advised” to go to the polls.Warning Tory MPs against a leadership challenge in the wake of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Tories vow to scrap licence fee in five years as £2bn cuts are imposed on the BBC

The Conservatives have said they will scrap the BBC licence fee at the next opportunity – if they are still in government.Unveiling a £2bn budget cut for the public broadcaster, culture secretary Nadine Dorries said that this year’s funding announcement “will be the last”.The BBC’s charter comes up for renewal in 2027, and Ms Dorries made clear on Sunday that she wants to use that opportunity to abolish the fee.Instead, the UK should “discuss and debate new ways of funding, supporting and selling” television programmes, she argued.“This licence fee announcement will be the last. The days of the elderly...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Thursday evening UK news briefing: No 10 accused of blackmailing rebel Tory MPs

The big story: No 10 accused of blackmailing rebel MPs. This morning it seemed like Boris Johnson had temporarily weathered the storm triggered by the "pork pie plot". Yet today Number 10 faces accusations of blackmail from a Tory MP. William Wragg, the chairman of the public administration and constitutional...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

293K+
Followers
14K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy