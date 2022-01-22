ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Embarrassing game marks Flyers' 11th straight loss, puts more and more in question

Cover picture for the articleIf a second 10-game losing streak wasn't already bad enough, the Flyers' lowliness grew in embarrassment Saturday afternoon. The Flyers put forth an inexcusable type of performance with a mind-boggling 6-3 loss to the Sabres at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. The defeat is the Flyers' 11th in...

Flyers' Yandle sets Iron Man mark in 965th straight game

NEW YORK (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle has broken the NHL record by playing in his 965th consecutive game. The 35-year-old Yandle passed the previous mark set by Doug Jarvis, who played 964 straight games over his entire career from Oct. 8, 1975, to Oct. 10, 1987. The three-time All-Star is in his first season with the Flyers and was on the ice for the opening face-off against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.
WGR550

Sabres' Dell is suspended by the NHL for three games

Many of the Sens described the hit as a cheap shot and the NHL felt that Batherson was not eligible to be body checked. In addition, it was a high shoulder check that caused Batherson to fall dangerously and with force into the back wall.
WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Flyers To Hold Mid-Season Review Press Conference

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Flyers will hold their mid-season review press conference on Wednesday. The press conference will take place at approximately 11:00 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above.  What: The Flyers will hold their mid-season review press conference on Wednesday. When: Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Time: 11:00 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
Former Sixers guard thinks time to trade Ben Simmons is now

As the trade rumors continue to roll out regarding Ben Simmons and the Sixers, the debate rages on regarding when the absent All-Star should be moved. An argument can be made to hang on to him until a suitable offer is presented this offseason or beyond. Others believe GM Daryl Morey should make a move before the Feb. 10 trade deadline, citing the MVP-level play of Joel Embiid. They want to strike while the 7-footer is hot.
Carmelo Anthony: Sixers fans said 'unacceptable' things

Carmelo Anthony told reporters Thursday night that Philadelphia fans said “unacceptable” things during the Lakers’ loss to the Sixers. Per the Los Angeles Times’ Dan Woike, Anthony told reporters that fans called him “boy.” Wells Fargo Center security ejected a fan with seven minutes and one second remaining in the fourth quarter.
Tampa Bay: Bucs Losing Leftwich, MLB HoF Debate, & Bolts Cooper Disrespect

Ronnie & TKras w/ Zac Blobner This Morning: The Bucs have a lot on their plate to deal with, despite being out of the NFL Playoffs after losing to the Rams last Sunday. From Tom Brady on Instagram saying "Thank You", to OC Byron Leftwich unofficially heading to Jacksonville to coach the Jags, to Antonio Brown going on HBO and threatening to sue the team... it's, A LOT. Bucs Radio Voice Dave Moore & Pewter Report's Jon Ledyard help us break it all down, oh AND Saints HC Sean Payton stepping away from New Orleans in there too. Plus, the Bolts back home vs the Devils tomorrow, as Bally Sports Lightning TV Voice Dave Randorf calls the show w/ a bone to pick about Jon Cooper getting shafted by the NHL. Zac handles What's Up Tampa Bay w/ Wacky Turtle News & a game of Would You Rather on the MLB Hall of Fame ONLY inducting Red Sox Legend David Ortiz while shelving Barry Bonds' chances for the final time...
NBA says four-point shot to beat Wizards should not have counted

The Washington Wizards had a tough Tuesday night in their 116-115 loss against the Los Angeles Clippers. After blowing a 35-point lead, the Wizards fell in the final seconds when Luke Kennard's four-point play capped off the comeback win for LA. However, the NBA has acknowledged that the referees shouldn't have called the four-point play in those final seconds to end the game.
Caps' offense has more questions than answers after Sharks loss

Over the course of a rough month for the Capitals, offense has been tough to come by. After scoring only one goal Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks, Washington's eighth loss in 11 games, the team was running out of answers. "I think we are generating...
Penguins dazzle, explode in 3rd to top Coyotes

At times during Tuesday’s 6-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena, fans may thought they were seeing the hockey equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters making a laughingstock out of the Washington Generals.
In The Panthers We Trust

Jessica Blaylock talks about The Panthers winning ways and how their build and attitude all play a part plus what is Major League Baseball doing with The Hall of Fame.
After double techs, Embiid pays fine for Pelicans rookie Alvarado

Outside of being NBA players, Joel Embiid and Jose Alvarado don't have much in common. Embiid is a 7-foot MVP candidate who signed a supermax extension this offseason. If you believe the official height listing, Alvarado is a 6-foot rookie on a two-way contract. The first start of his NBA career was the Pelicans' loss Tuesday to the Sixers; New Orleans was down almost its entire usual starting lineup.
