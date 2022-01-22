WRAL employee injured after I-440 and Western Boulevard crash

Raleigh, N.C. — Early Wednesday morning WRAL employee Erin Simanskis passed away from injuries she received after being hit by a van on Western Boulevard Friday night. Simanskis was driving home from work during snow and icy weather on Friday night when someone from behind hit her. While outside of her car exchanging information with the driver who hit her, someone driving a white van hit Simanskis and fled from the scene.

