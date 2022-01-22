WRAL employee injured after I-440 and Western Boulevard crash

Raleigh, N.C. — Early Wednesday morning WRAL employee Erin Simanskis passed away from injuries she received after being hit by a van on Western Boulevard Friday night. Simanskis was driving home from work during snow and icy weather on Friday night when someone from behind hit her. While outside of her car exchanging information with the driver who hit her, someone driving a white van hit Simanskis and fled from the scene.
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple crashes happened in three sections of Interstate 80 leaving one person dead Thursday afternoon, officials confirm. Centre County Coroner’s Office, deputy Debra A. Smeal announced Friday, Jan. 28. the victim who died was Stephen Long, 43, of Lock Haven, Pa. Thursday afternoon, Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers confirmed that […]
Raleigh, N.C. — WRAL News is deeply saddened after learning colleague and dear friend Erin Simanskis won’t survive a hit-and-run crash on Friday night. Since the accident, Simanskis has been on life support. On Monday night, her family shared with WRAL the heartbreaking news that she won't make it.
State Troopers are investigating a crash on I-30 about 20 miles from New Boston early Sunday morning that killed a woman and seriously injured three juvenile males. Troopers say 58-year-old Connie Sparrow of Texarkana lost control on an icy bridge causing the vehicle to hit the concrete side rails. All occupants were ejected from the car and transported to the hospital, where Sparrow died.
Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh police are searching for a driver involved in a hit and run on Western Boulevard near I-440 that happened at the beginning of the snow storm Friday night. WRAL News learned late Friday night that our colleague and dear friend Erin Simanskis was the...
Raleigh, N.C. — Richard McCann was working in his garage, with a view of Western Boulevard in Raleigh Friday night, as the snow fell. "Everybody's coming downhill. It's starting to ice out. Everybody's starting to brake at the same time," he said. He heard a loud crash, then looked...
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two cars have crashed in a head-on collision in Topeka on Tuesday night, shutting down Gage Blvd. According to a KSNT reporter at the scene, two vehicles struck each other in a head-on collision near SW 11th St. and Gage Blvd., shutting down the road as emergency personnel respond to the situation. […]
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A two-vehicle crash occurred on northbound I-75 around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Regional Dispatch, a two-car crash happened on I-75 near the Needmore Road exit on Jan. 26. Regional Dispatch said one person was injured and that one vehicle was on fire. The state of the person’s injuries is […]
Multiple people were injured in an eight vehicle crash Thursday morning on north Interstate 95 in Brevard County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers reported the crash at 6:45 a.m. near the State Road 519 exit in the Rockledge area, said the FHP’s spokeswoman Lt. Kim Montes. It...
At least five people were injured when multiple vehicles crashed early Thursday on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, shutting down the main northbound lanes, officials said. Multiple vehicles were overturned in the collision on I-270 near Interstate 370, in the Gaithersburg area, Montgomery County fire officials said. Photos show at...
COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Just after midnight on Saturday 15 Pennsylvania State Police Stroudsburg were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle crash including a charter bus. Police found the charter bus disabled in the median of I-380 with 22 passengers on board plus the bus driver. The bus was carrying students and adults from a school trip in Brooklyn, New […]
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl from Jacksonville died in a crash Monday night that forced all southbound lanes of I-95 at Golfair Boulevard to temporarily close, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. According to the report, about 9 p.m. Monday, a sedan occupied by a 17-year-old boy and...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash on I-64 in Lexington. Police say a vehicle was traveling westbound and lost control, ending up off the road near the northern split. The Fayette Co. Coroner confirms Barry Lucas, 63, from Scott County was killed. A second car...
HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered serious injuries after getting ejected from their vehicle during a crash on Interstate 495 in Hopkinton early Thursday morning. Troopers responding to a crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on the highway just before 1 a.m. found a person had been ejected from one of the vehicles, according to state police.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Four people were transported to the hospital early Sunday after a wrong-way crash in Salt Lake County, authorities said. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. on northbound I-215 west at approximately 600 South near the I-80 interchange.
Video above is from a previous newscast ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured in a single-car rollover crash on I-91 North in Rocky Hill. Troopers were dispatched to the crash on I-91 North between Exits 22 and 23 around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. The driver, a 23-year-old man from Rocky Hill, lost […]
A rollover crash on I-440 at New Bern Avenue left one woman dead and and multiple people injured early Monday morning. Raleigh police say at least five people were in an SUV that overturned on the exit ramp after losing control of the vehicle. The vehicle, they say, took the...
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE 10:25 p.m. M-21 between Cumberland Avenue and Alden Nash Avenue has reopened. Michigan State Police are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash in Kent County that has closed down parts of M-21. According to MSP's Twitter, initial investigation shows a 79-year-old Lowell man...
LINCOLN COUNTY —A Salina man was injured in an accident just before 5:30p.m. Sunday in Lincoln County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Ford Freestar driven by Derek Nease, 38, Salina, was eastbound on Interstate 70 approximately 2 miles west of 29th Road. The car left the roadway and struck the ditch in the median.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been charged with a DWI after crashing into a patrol vehicle on I-85 South and injuring two state troopers on Thursday. Authorities say Trooper Brinson and Trooper Locklear had pulled over a black BMW for speeding and were seated in their patrol vehicle issuing a citation when the crash occurred.
