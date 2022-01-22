ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

On immigration, President Biden needs a re-set

The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntAEf_0dt7sE6p00
© AP Photo/Susan Walsh

With their eyes on the upcoming midterms, Republican lawmakers are already weaponizing the immigration issue against President Biden . “If you look at what’s happening at the southern border, it is a total disaster. This is absolutely a crisis,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in September. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that Biden is doing “nothing” at the border. Former Trump senior advisor Stephen Miller told CNN that he is advising GOP candidates to elevate the immigration issue “to the center of our national dialogue.”

Given this political reality, Biden needs a re-set on immigration.

While the president has taken constructive steps on the issue, his administration has not broken with the failed policies of his predecessor. The Biden administration lacks a coherent immigration plan, and until the president can clearly articulate one, misleading GOP rhetoric will fill the messaging void.

Certainly, the Biden administration has made positive moves on immigration. They have refocused interior immigration enforcement, so that federal agents prioritize violent criminals and national security threats for deportation. They have ended mass workplace raids, and no longer use the “public charge rule” to make it harder for immigrants to apply for legal status. Most people are not aware of such successes because the GOP has effectively reduced the immigration conversation to discussions of the “border crisis.” Biden should be touting his accomplishments that will resonate with the progressive base, like the increase in the number of refugees allowed to settle here.

In a statement to CNN, a White House spokesperson noted that, "The president has made clear that restoring order, fairness, and humanity to our immigration system are priorities for this administration.” Really? Then the administration should drop the use of Title 42 along the border. This is a Trump policy that was put in place on public health grounds, ostensibly to protect the U.S. from the spread of COVID-19. It allows the U.S. to turn back migrants at the southern border, preventing them from applying for asylum. But many experts say it does not protect public health, while immigration advocates rightly point out that it amounts to a violation of migrants’ legal right to apply for asylum.

Ironically, the continued use of Title 42 is a gift to the anti-immigration crowd. Because the provision turns back migrants swiftly, they are free to turn around and try to cross the border again. This drives up the overall number of apprehensions. The use of Title 42 makes the number of illegal border crossings appear higher than they really are, which provides the GOP with confirmation of its talking point that the border is out of control. Consider that in Fiscal Year 2021, 27 percent of people apprehended by Border Patrol were apprehended more than one time.

Then there is the administration's continuation of the “Remain in Mexico” policy, another Trump-era holdover. It forces asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico until their cases are resolved here, putting migrants at risk of kidnapping, forced gang recruitment, rape, and murder on the other side of the border. To his credit, Biden tried to end this program, only to have a federal judge order its reinstatement. Why, then, did the Biden administration expand the controversial policy to include more categories of migrants?

There’s no good explanation, unless you consider political calculations.

In his first year in office, Biden and his officials have been largely reactive on immigration, letting Republicans define the issue. This must change. Biden may have been thinking that he needs to appear “tough” on border and immigration policy, to preclude GOP attacks. Yet Republicans will attack him on immigration no matter what he does, so it's time for a new approach. The president should move ahead with reestablishing a safe asylum system, promoting immigration reform, and presenting a clear alternative to the GOP’s fear mongering.

Immigration is a complicated issue with no easy fixes. However, polling shows that Americans support ideas like a path to citizenship for the undocumented, and legal status for those brought to the U.S. illegally as children. A July Gallup survey found that only 31 percent of Americans want to see immigration levels decreased.

Instead of trying in vain to placate the right on immigration, Biden should take bolder steps that will earn him points with progressives and swing voters. Nervous administration officials should also remember that in 2018, Republicans ran big on anti-immigration rhetoric — and lost the House.

The Biden administration must lean into the immigration issue, not run from it. Smart, humane immigration measures are good policy — and good politics.

Raul A. Reyes is an immigration attorney and member of the USA Today Board of Contributors. A graduate of Harvard University and Columbia Law School, he is also a contributor to NBCNews.com and CNN Opinion. You can follow him on Twitter at @RaulAReyes, Instagram: raulareyes1.

Comments / 27

SurfsUp
5d ago

Funny how this article is deflecting to Trump for Biden's incompetence and even praising Biden for defying and ignoring the law and also prioritizing illegals and foreigners above us to the point of giving them the vote, which is treason. Biden was the one who told the illegals to come and promised them green cards and social services. He said we will take care of you. There should be criminal liability for a president leading the lawlessness in this country.

Reply(1)
14
UnderToe
5d ago

He needs to STEP DOWN willingly and avoid any more embarrassing pages in history as THE WORST president we have EVER been saddled with.

Reply(5)
12
Related
The Independent

Supreme Court vacancy: Manchin and Sinema will likely vote for whoever Joe Biden picks

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s impending retirement gives PresidentJoe Biden one of the most prized opportunities any president has: a chance to nominate a Supreme Court justice who will likely serve long after he has left the White House.But given that Democrats have only a 50-seat majority with Vice President Kamala Harris as the tiebreaker, many of them are probably already dreading how conservative Democratic Sens Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona would vote.Democrats especially can’t be too optimistic after Mr Manchin effectively killed Mr Biden’s proposed Build Back Better bill, while Ms Sinema opposed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Beaumont Enterprise

OPINION: Biden presidency unfolds as expected

Joe Biden has been president for a full year now, and some Americans are surprised that he remains stuck in neutral. He’s not a horrible president, unless you’re a hardline Republican, but he’s not a very good one either. Most independents and even many Democrats are seriously disappointed with him.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A year after mobilizing for Biden, young supporters feel let down on immigration

President Biden took swift action on his first day in office and reversed several of his predecessor's harsh immigration policies. He signed an executive order to halt construction of the southern border wall, lifted a travel ban on several predominantly Muslim countries, and unveiled a plan to put millions of undocumented immigrants on a path to citizenship.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
americasvoice.org

“Worst of All Worlds” – Why Biden’s Border and Immigration Policies Need a Reset

Must-read Catherine Rampell column on the Biden immigration and border record after one year. Washington, DC – A must-read column from the Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell, “A year into his presidency, Biden has kept some of Trump’s worst immigration policies in place. Why?” captures the dispiriting reality of the Biden Administration’s border and immigration policies and the related political dynamics.
WASHINGTON, DC
NPR

Set-Backs for President Biden, Russia Accused of 'False Flag' Plans, COVID in Europe

President Biden's agenda continues to be stymied — has his administration set expectations too high for what the political reality can deliver? Yesterday, the U.S. accused Russia of planning a 'false flag' operation in Ukraine to create a pretext to invade that country — what happens next? And as COVID cases surge in Europe, how are individual countries responding?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times-Leader

President Biden’s demagoguery

Biden’s disgraceful rhetoric and emotionally overcharged plea to “save our democracy” (Atlanta, Jan. 11) is an infuriating insult since the very legislation he pushes will indeed destroy our democracy. It’ll be the nail in the coffin by ending any secure means of voting; no IDs, no chains...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Immigrants#Immigration Policy#Immigration Reform#Immigration Law#Republican#Trump#Cnn#Gop#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
The Independent

Fox News and Kayleigh McEnany push theory Biden is going to put Kamala Harris on Supreme Court

The news that Stephen Breyer, one of the three remaining liberals on the Supreme Court, is expected to retire soon has set off fevered speculation about who will replace him. On Wednesday, a pair of Fox News hosts had an unlikely suggestion: vice-president Kamala Harris.President Biden pledged to nominate the first Black woman to the Supreme Court during his 2020 campaign, and the vice-president has reportedly been unhappy with her role in the administration thus far.“This person has to be a woman. She’s got to be Black, and she’s got to be younger. Anybody thinking what I’m thinking?” said...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson: Could Merrick Garland’s replacement be Joe Biden’s first Supreme Court pick?

When President Joe Biden announced a slate of judicial nominations on 29 March last year, one nomination to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia stood out to veteran court-watchers. Mr Biden’s pick for the seat once held by current US Attorney General Merrick Garland was US District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, a Florida native and double Harvard graduate (undergraduate and law school) who had been named to the federal bench by then-president Barack Obama in 2013. The choice of Ms Jackson for the vacancy created by Mr Garland’s move to the Justice Department would make...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

460K+
Followers
55K+
Post
345M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy