‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Star Dylan McDermott Drops Photo Reel of Epic Fight with Stabler

Law & Order: Organized Crime star Dylan McDermott has shared a fantastic black-and-white photo reel of his character’s epic fight with Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

In the lead-up to said fight, Stabler had cooked up the idea of driving Wheatley (McDermott) crazy with jealousy by pretending to be in love with Wheatley’s ex-wife Angela (Tamara Taylor). Was it a canny plot to throw Wheatley off his game? More likely it was a revenge gambit from Stabler, who loathes his archnemesis.

At the end of the fight, Stabler was no closer to arresting Wheatley, as TV Fanatic points out. And Wheatley got to claim, perhaps not without justice, to be living rent-free in Stabler’s head.

Still, the fight made for some thrilling television. Whether it advanced the larger plot or not is another question. See the photo reel here:

Taylor Opens Up About Filming Law & Order: Organized Crime Scene With McDermott

Along with the fight scene, the most recent episode of Law & Order: Organized Crime featured Wheatley threatening Tamara with a knife and basically holding her hostage. And in a new interview with GiveMeMyRemote.com, Taylor opened up about how she and McDermott shot that scene together.

“It was really fun to be Dylan’s dance partner [in filming the sequence], because we were asked by the director, Fred [Berner], to sort of riff a little bit and lengthen the scene, because there were a whole bunch of cutaways,” Taylor said. “We just needed more than was on the page. And Dylan just sort of rubbed his hands together, and was like, ‘Yay, this is what I love to do, this is my favorite part.’ And so I said, ‘Well, I will be your Ginger Rogers. I will follow your lead—I’ll just be here responding.’ And he went for it.”

“It felt like it got a lot darker than it was on the page,” she went on. “And it actually it went to this glorious place that maybe encapsulates their sort of twisted dynamic in one scene. I think some people think—and I’d like to think—Angela runs Richard. She’s smarter than him, she’s out in front of things, for the most part. She’s the one that got away, for him.”

“But you do see a different dynamic emerge, where you’re like, oh, there might be a little sort of crazy, scary, power dynamic that these two have,” Taylor added. “Because as powerful as she is, I think she is a little afraid of him. And certainly, at this point, he’s tried to kill her twice. I think she might have thought she was bulletproof before last season’s finale, but, now, I think she realizes she is definitely not special.”

McDermott Offered Insight into His Process as an Actor

From McDermott’s perspective, he’s trying to play a character who’s a constant shape-shifter, charming yet ruthless. He said Law & Order: Organized Crime takes viewers into the personal life of Wheatley, showing all facets of the character Stabler is trying to take down.

“I always pick one animal when I’m doing a role,” McDermott explained during an April appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan. “For this guy, it’s the octopus. Because he’s got his tentacles, he changes form and shape, and he’s different with everybody.”

Watch McDermott talk about playing a villain – and serving drinks to real bad guys – here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3WWO06MKmE

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dylan McDermott Talks "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t3WWO06MKmE)