Cole leads Coastal Carolina past Georgia St. 72-68 in OT

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Vince Cole had 23 points and hit four straight free throws in overtime as Coastal Carolina edged Georgia State 72-68 on Saturday.

Cole hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. He added six rebounds and four blocks.

Rudi Williams had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (11-8, 3-4 Sun Belt Conference), and his jumper with 1:27 left in regulation tied the game at 59-59 and forced overtime. Ebrima Dibba added 12 points. Essam Mostafa had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Eliel Nsoseme had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Panthers (6-9, 0-4), who have now lost five games in a row. Ja'Heim Hudson added 15 points and seven rebounds. Corey Allen had 11 points.

Kane Williams, whose 12.0 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Panthers, shot only 8 percent in the game (1 of 13).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Georgia State
Chris Mack out as Louisville Cardinals men's basketball coach

Chris Mack is officially out as Louisville men's basketball coach, it was announced Wednesday, and he said he isn't "bitter at all" at the outcome. The board of trustees and University of Louisville Athletic Association jointly approved Mack's separation agreement, interim athletic director Josh Heird announced. The contract that Mack signed in 2018 called for a $12 million buyout, but the two sides negotiated the buyout down to $4.8 million as part of the agreement, sources told ESPN.
Corey Allen
Williams, Thomas propel Georgia State past Louisiana 68-64

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kane Williams and Jalen Thomas scored 14 points apiece as Georgia State turned back Louisiana 68-64 to snap a five-game losing streak. Justin Roberts added 12 points and six assists for the Panthers (7-9, 1-4 Sun Belt Conference). Kentrell Garnett had 17 points to lead the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-9, 4-4).
College Basketball
College Sports
Basketball
Sports
Cole and Williams lead CCU Past Little Rock

CONWAY, S.C. – Senior guards Rudi Williams and Vince Cole scored 20 points and 17 points, respectively, as Coastal Carolina pulled away in the second half for a 65-49 win over Little Rock in a Sun Belt Conference game Thursday night at the HTC Center. Coastal also got 12 points from sophomore center Essam Mostafa, as the Chanticleers improved to 12-8 overall and 4-4 in the league with their third consecutive win.
Straightforward news, context and analysis.

