South Amboy, NJ

South Amboy over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap

By Marc Narducci
NJ.com
NJ.com
 6 days ago
Junior guard Jianny Caraballo scored 17 points to lead South Amboy to a 61-32 win over Dunellen at Dunellen. Caraballo had five of South Amboy’s 12 three-point...

