South Amboy over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap
Junior guard Jianny Caraballo scored 17 points to lead South Amboy to a 61-32 win over Dunellen at Dunellen. Caraballo had five of South Amboy’s 12 three-point...www.nj.com
Junior guard Jianny Caraballo scored 17 points to lead South Amboy to a 61-32 win over Dunellen at Dunellen. Caraballo had five of South Amboy’s 12 three-point...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0