No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast women beat Jacksonville State

Tishara Morehouse scored 20 points, Kerstie Phills added 17 plus nine rebounds and No. 24 Florida Gulf Coast rolled past Jacksonville State 66-44 on Saturday in a meeting of unbeaten Atlantic Sun Conference division leaders.

Emma List added 14 points for the Eagles (17-1, 6-0), who shot 49% in winning their 10th straight game.

Morehouse had a bucket and a 3-pointer that capped a 9-0 run to open the game for the Eagles. Morehouse had 11 points by quarter's end as FGCU took a 22-11 lead and stayed ahead by double figures the rest of the way.

List had a three-point play and a layup to spark a 9-0 spurt to begin the second period and increase the Eagles' lead to 20. List capped the first-half scoring with a layup and FGCU led 38-21.

The lead reached 30 with 3:49 remaining in the game.

Kennedy Gavin scored 10 points to lead the Gamecocks (14-4, 5-1) who had an eight-game win streak end.

