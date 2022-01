CCC: No conference has as many teams picking up votes in the GameTimeCT Poll. Newington is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the state with Southington ranked No. 5; Simsbury No. 7; East Hartford No. 11; Enfield No. 13; Middletown No. 15; RHAM No. 16; Maloney No. 18 and E.O. Smith No. 20. It is a huge conference but the top teams are legit.

BASKETBALL ・ 11 HOURS AGO