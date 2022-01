In addition to the many rides at Walt Disney World, there are also many alternate activities such as cavalcades, 3-D Movies, character greetings, and more. Among the most elaborate of these diversions are the Walt Disney World show-style attractions. Located in all four theme parks, some of the show-style have live actors and some are solely performed by animtronics. They are often a welcome respite from heat and rain, providing an air-conditioned (or at least covered) space to relax and refresh. Almost all of these have multiple showings throughout the day.

