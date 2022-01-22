ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleStocks fell again on Wall Street Friday, capping off the worst weekly drop for...

MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.88% higher to $45.87 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 2.43% to 4,431.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.65% to 34,725.47. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.21 below its 52-week high ($50.08), which the company reached on January 10th.
FOX40

Stocks fall, yields rise after Fed signals rate hike ‘soon’

An early market rally on Wall Street gave way to a broad slide for stocks and a surge in bond yields Wednesday after the Federal Reserve signaled it plans to begin raising interest rates “soon” to fight a spike in inflation that the central bank says is probably getting worse.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.85% to $296.71 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.15% to 4,349.93 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. Microsoft Corp. closed $52.96 below its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company achieved on November 22nd.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.67% higher to $309.26 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.15% to 4,349.93 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $15.15 short of its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
Motley Fool

Market Sell-Off: 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in Tough Times

Microsoft serves billions of customers worldwide and continues to diversify into new areas, like game development. Amazon has amassed over 200 million Prime subscribers, but its cloud services business is the real standout. It's easy to invest in the stock market when it's consistently moving higher, and for the most...
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slipped 1.84% to $294.63 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.02% to 13,542.12 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.38% to 34,168.09. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $89.70 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company achieved on September 1st.
Motley Fool

Stock Market Crash: My 2022 Playbook

The new year has started off on a sour note, with the stock market crashing and panic spreading throughout financial markets. Inflation and interest rates have put investors on edge, and many believe we are still in an economic bubble. Stock market predictions will always have bears and bulls battling, but as a long-term investor for over 20 years, I would like to share my thoughts. In today's video, I discuss my playbook for 2022 and how I've handled market corrections since the dot-com stock market bubble of 2000.
