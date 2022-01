Record 10-8 14-5 Points Per Game 68.7 68.9. The Cowboys boast a 69-66 series record over the Cyclones, built on OSU’s four-game winning streak in the series. The teams last met in Stillwater where Cade Cunningham scored 21 points and had seven assists, leading the Cowboys to an 18-point victory. The Cowboys also beat up on Iowa State in Ames last season with Cunningham sidelined. That game saw Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe score 22 points and Rondel Walker drop 20, as the Cowboys won 81-60.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO