Dog rescued after running from vehicle involved in collision in Bothell

Dog rescued after motor vehicle collision in Bothell. (Bothell Fire Department)

BOTHELL, Wash. — Crews with the Bothell Fire Department rescued a dog Friday evening after its owner was involved in a car crash.

The woman’s vehicle rolled over several times in the collision. When crews arrived at the scene, the woman was able to get out of her car, but her dog was nowhere to be found.

Firefighters searched the area, looking for the dog with a thermal energy camera that detects heat.

Crews were able to find the dog and reunited them with their owner before they were transported for further medical care.

