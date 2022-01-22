ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bothell, WA

Dog rescued after running from vehicle involved in collision in Bothell

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KZJtK_0dt7pfdh00
Dog rescued after motor vehicle collision in Bothell. (Bothell Fire Department)

BOTHELL, Wash. — Crews with the Bothell Fire Department rescued a dog Friday evening after its owner was involved in a car crash.

The woman’s vehicle rolled over several times in the collision. When crews arrived at the scene, the woman was able to get out of her car, but her dog was nowhere to be found.

Firefighters searched the area, looking for the dog with a thermal energy camera that detects heat.

Crews were able to find the dog and reunited them with their owner before they were transported for further medical care.

More news from KIRO 7

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 5

Lawrence Moore
5d ago

pretty cool, fire fighters, have thermal energy, to detect heat. glad they was able to find her dog

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

Video: Police officers rescue driver from burning car

PHOENIX — Two Phoenix police officers pulled a man from a burning car, and the officers’ body cameras captured the dramatic rescue. In a Facebook post sharing the video, the Phoenix Police Department said some community members jumped in to help them save the man. The officers told...
PHOENIX, AZ
KIRO 7 Seattle

Fife police find man shot dead in motel room

FIFE, Wash. — A man was found shot to death in a Fife motel room on Friday morning, according to Fife police. Officers responded to a call of a shooting around 12:41 a.m. to a motel in the 3100 block of Pacific Highway East. Officers found a 30-year-old man...
FIFE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police identify suspect after string of arsons in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives said they have identified a person of interest after a string of arsons in Tacoma this week. The arsons occurred between Tuesday and early Wednesday. Police said they arrested a 42-year-old woman without incident at home early Friday afternoon. Several of the fires damaged a...
TACOMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Bothell, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Pizza delivery driver shoots would-be carjacker 6 times

PHILADELPHIA — An attempted carjacking suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the delivery driver whose car he targeted fought back. Philadelphia police told WCAU the victim was delivering food in the city when the suspect walked up to him, threatened him with a gun and demanded his car. Police said the delivery driver then pulled out his own weapon and shot the suspect six times, WPVI reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
81K+
Followers
90K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy