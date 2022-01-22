Popular Community Gallery Needs Art for Hudson Valley Agricultural Themed Art Show

In the chill of January and February, a warm welcome is assured at the “Winter Winds” show now on display at Reston Art Gallery and Studios. Through February 27 this show of fine art features paintings in acrylic, oil, and watercolor, mixed media collage, mobiles, and more, depicting winter sentiments and the creativity of the gallery’s eight artists. “Winter Winds” is open to all on weekends from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and can also be viewed by appointment at other times. The gallery’s glass façade enables art viewing at any time, and the chance to see artists working in their studio space on site. Reston Art Gallery and Studios (RAGS) is located at the “ART” sign on the lakeside of 11400 Washington Plaza West, Reston, VA 20190 at historic Lake Anne Plaza. For GPS directions and parking, search “Lake Anne Plaza.” Follow @RAGSReston on Facebook, @RestonArtGallery on Instagram, and for contact information visit RestonArtGallery.com.

RESTON, VA ・ 10 DAYS AGO