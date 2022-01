The Lakers faced off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night and although the Lakers had a powerful start, that was thanks to Anthony Davis. Since L.A. announced just hours before the matchup that LeBron James would not be playing, Anthony Davis had to hold this team on his back. During his second game back with L.A., Davis made an impact offensively and defensively, but without LeBron James, it did not end in their favor. This inevitably led to the Lakers falling short to the 76ers 105-87.

NBA ・ 6 HOURS AGO