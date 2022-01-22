ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Louie Anderson, comic, Emmy winner for ‘Baskets,’ dies at 68

By caleb
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Louie Anderson, whose four-decade career as a comedian and actor...

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
spectrumnews1.com

Kathryn Kates, 'Seinfeld' actress, has died

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Actress Kathryn Kates, who appeared in episodes of “Seinfeld” and “The Many Saints of Newark,” has died. She was 73. Kates died of cancer on Saturday, her agent, Ben Jordan, told USA Today on Tuesday night, adding a memorial service is being prepared for her in the spring.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

'Roseanne' Actress Just Dropped a Truth-Bomb About Madonna

Sandra Bernhard and Madonna haven't been friends for decades after a mysterious fallout in 1992, which Bernhard blames the singing diva for. But despite the distance in time, the former Roseanna star isn't easing up about things. She recently spoke with Hot Takes & Deep Dives with Jess Rothschild. During the interview, Bernhard went in on the "Material Girl."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louie Anderson
Person
Glenn Schwartz
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Actor#Ap
Vibe

Ne-Yo Credits The Pandemic With Saving His Marriage

Just before the 2020 quarantine, Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, were on the brink of divorce. The In My Own Words crooner filed for divorce in February 2020 after four years of marriage and confirmed the separation on the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast where he shared, “We realize that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married.” Yet by June 2020, the couple had reconciled and a year after the news of the impending divorce, they announced they were expecting a...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Country singer Tom T. Hall's cause of death revealed to be suicide

Country star Tom T. Hall’s cause of death at age 85 has been revealed to have been the result of suicide. According to an autopsy report from the Williamson County Medical Examiner that was obtained by Fox News Digital, Halls died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Aug. 20 of 2021 at his home in Franklin, Tenn. The report notes that a 911 call was received at around 11:15 a.m. that day and EMS quickly responded to the scene to find the singer dead.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Howard Stern Says Meat Loaf’s Family Should ‘Come Forward’ About COVID-19 Vaccines

Following Meat Loaf‘s death, Howard Stern is hoping for the late rocker’s family to speak out about COVID-19 vaccines. The heavyweight rock superstar (real name Marvin Lee Aday), loved by millions for his Bat Out of Hell album, died at age 74 on January 21. Though no official cause of death was revealed, TMZ reported that Meat Loaf was “seriously ill with COVID.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Fans Want This Former Guest Star To Join the Cast Permanently

Fans are hoping this one particular guest star becomes a recurring role on the CBS drama “NCIS.” Hint: he was on this week’s episode. This week’s episode of “NCIS” left fans buzzing. The CBS drama brought back Zane Holtz as Special Agent Dale Sawyer. The guest star is a fan favorite and one that viewers have hoped to see since his introduction last season.
TV SERIES
extratv

Mel Gibson Gives Health Update After Battle with COVID

Mel Gibson is juggling multiple projects, including his new movie “Last Looks,” following a battle with COVID that landed him in the hospital. “Extra’s” Billy Bush caught up with Mel, who opened up about his health, reflected on his life tenets, and chatted about his roles in “Father Stu” and “Last Looks.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

TLC Star Shauna Rae Reveals She Visited an OB-GYN to See If She 'Can Carry a Baby'

Shauna Rae Lesick isn't planning to become a new mom anytime soon, but the 22-year-old says knowing the status of her fertility health is a priority. After battling brain cancer as a baby, Lesick underwent surgery and three years of chemotherapy. The treatments were successful, but when she was 5, doctors discovered that her pituitary (which is responsible for producing hormones in the body that control metabolism and growth) had been rendered dormant.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy