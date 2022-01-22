Louie Anderson, comic, Emmy winner for ‘Baskets,’ dies at 68

Just before the 2020 quarantine, Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, were on the brink of divorce. The In My Own Words crooner filed for divorce in February 2020 after four years of marriage and confirmed the separation on the Private Talk With Alexis Texas podcast where he shared, “We realize that our demons don’t mesh and until both of us get a hold of our personal demons, it’s gonna be just difficult for us to stay married.” Yet by June 2020, the couple had reconciled and a year after the news of the impending divorce, they announced they were expecting a...

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO