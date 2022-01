On Friday night, the Minnesota Wild will take on the New York Rangers for the first time since 2020, but there will be some extracurriculars to take care of first. Long-time netminder and Rangers legend Henrik Lundqvist will see his number 30 raised to the rafters before puck drop. Lundqvist will become one of only 11 players to receive the honor from the Rangers, joining the likes of Brian Leetch, Adam Graves, Mark Messier and Mike Richter. A small number for a team with nearly 100 years of history. The winningest goalie in team history, Lundqvist retired in August of last year due to a heart condition.

NHL ・ 16 HOURS AGO