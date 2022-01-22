ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in the head in Chicago

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - A 8-year-old girl was shot in the head on Saturday afternoon in Chicago....

Comments / 41

ironman777
6d ago

Does anyone ever talk about the fact that Chicago neighborhoods with over 83% white people have had a total of 4 shootings in the last 16 months? And, only one of those shootings was committed by a white person. When are we going to wake up. White neighborhoods are nice, there are no shootings, no crime. Where I’m at on the west side there has been 332 shootings within 4 blocks of me in the last 2 months. We need to wake up.

Reply(5)
21
ANDREA GRIFFIN
5d ago

Please pray for this Baby! And for you young men and men. Your family needs you, and you can't help from behind bar or dead. Please think about what you want to leave. You are more than this. Coming to you with nothing but Love💙

Reply
5
Dan Kemetick
6d ago

It was just announced that the young lady died. Prayers and love for her family.

Reply
9
 

CBS News

Emergency response to Pittsburgh bridge collapse

Emergency officials say no one was killed in this morning's bridge collapse in Pittsburgh, but several people were injured. It happened hours before President Biden's visit to the city to discuss the implementation of his infrastructure plan. CBS Pittsburgh reporter Meghan Schiller is at the scene with the latest.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CNN

New discord between Ukraine and US plays right into Putin's hands

(CNN) — New signs of a fracture between the US and Ukraine over the imminence of a possible Russian invasion could seriously undermine President Joe Biden's muscular front against Vladimir Putin in their escalating standoff. Frustration in Kyiv has mounted in recent days over escalating US rhetoric on the...
POLITICS
CNN

Pennsylvania court declares state's no-excuse absentee voting law unconstitutional

(CNN) — A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday struck down a law that allows no-excuse absentee voting, saying it violates the state constitution. The law, known as Act 77, was enacted in late 2019 with strong bipartisan support. But in September, more than a dozen Republicans in the state House -- most of whom voted for the law -- filed suit, asserting that the changes made to absentee voting were unconstitutional and should have been pursued through a constitutional amendment placed before voters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
