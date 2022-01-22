8-year-old girl in critical condition after being shot in the head in Chicago
CHICAGO - A 8-year-old girl was shot in the head on Saturday afternoon in Chicago....www.fox32chicago.com
Does anyone ever talk about the fact that Chicago neighborhoods with over 83% white people have had a total of 4 shootings in the last 16 months? And, only one of those shootings was committed by a white person. When are we going to wake up. White neighborhoods are nice, there are no shootings, no crime. Where I’m at on the west side there has been 332 shootings within 4 blocks of me in the last 2 months. We need to wake up.
Please pray for this Baby! And for you young men and men. Your family needs you, and you can't help from behind bar or dead. Please think about what you want to leave. You are more than this. Coming to you with nothing but Love💙
It was just announced that the young lady died. Prayers and love for her family.
