Unemployment dipped four-tenths of a percent in Marion County from November to December and is down 2.2-percent from December a year ago. The latest numbers released by the Illinois Department of Employment Security put the county’s current unemployment at 4.4-percent. That translates into 710 unemployed out of a workforce of 16,238. It appears much of the drop can be attributed to a drop in the number of people making up the county’s workforce It fell 374 persons while the number on unemployment dropped 69 to 710 people.

