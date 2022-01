The "old fogeys" of Chilean politics must go, says Isabel Allende -- a stance that is true to form for the novelist, whose latest book "Violeta" is a sweeping epic depicting the transformation between past and present. A new generation has taken power in Chile, and Allende, perhaps the most popular Spanish-language writer on the planet, is welcoming the dawning political era with open arms. "In Chile, the old fogeys of the political and financial world have got to go home -- or to an asylum!" the Chilean author tells AFP during a recent video interview. Gabriel Boric, a leftist who was elected Chile's youngest-ever president at age 35 last month, is already unsettling markets and turning traditional Latin American politics upside down by unveiling a young, women-majority cabinet.

