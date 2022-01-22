ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Gavin Williamson accused of threatening MP over school funding

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IzV3A_0dt7nrd500

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson has been accused of threatening to withdraw funding for a school in the constituency of MP who was considering voting against the Government.

When he defected from the Tories to Labour on Wednesday, Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said he had previously been warned funding for a new high school would not go ahead if he voted for a motion criticising the Government over free school meals.

At the time he did not say who was responsible, but speaking to The Sunday Times he said it was Mr Williamson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XyXIR_0dt7nrd500
Christian Wakeford said Mr Williamson warned funding for a new school could be withdrawn (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

He said that Mr Williamson, a former chief whip, had pulled him out of the House of Commons dining room and told him: “It’s not very helpful to back an opposition (motion) against the department where you’re wanting an extremely large favour from said department, so do consider what you’re doing.”

Mr Wakeford added: “I know the maxim is ‘once a whip, always a whip’, but yeah, that one was Gavin.”

In the event, the MP chose to abstain in the debate in October 2020 and funding for the school went through as planned the following February.

In response, Mr Williamson told the paper that he did not remember any such conversation taking place with Mr Wakeford.

“I don’t have any recollection of the conversation as described but what I do remember is working tirelessly with Christian and others in order to be able to deliver this school, which I did,” he said.

“Such major investment decisions are made after close analysis of the benefits that the investment will bring and certainly not something that can be decided in a brief conversation like the one described.”

The claim comes as William Wragg, the senior Tory who first raised concerns about the intimidatory tactics used by the whips against MPs calling for Boris Johnson to resign, is set to meet police to discuss the issue.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: If Boris Johnson’s successor called an election now – they wouldn’t win

The latest argument made by Boris Johnson allies as he struggles for survival is to warn Tory MPs that if they oust him, his successor would need to call a general election in a few months to secure their own mandate.Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Commons leader, told the BBC’s Newsnight last night: “It is my view that we have moved, for better or worse, to essentially a presidential system and that therefore the mandate is personal rather than entirely party, and that any prime minister would be very well advised to seek a fresh mandate.”He pointed out that Gordon Brown...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Williamson
Person
William Wragg
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Tory whips threatened to cancel new school if I didn’t vote the right way, says defector MP Christian Wakeford

An MP who defected from the Conservative party has said Tory whips threatened to scrap a new school in his constituency if he did not vote the right way in parliament. Christian Wakeford’s claim came after another Tory MP spoke out about about alleged “blackmail” of his colleagues by Downing Street and said the police could be called. “I was threatened that I would not get the school for Radcliffe if I did not vote in one particular way,” Mr Wakeford, who crossed the floor to join Labour on Wednesday. said.“This is a town that's not had a high school...
POLITICS
BBC

MP blackmail claims: Downing Street not investigating accusations

Downing Street says it is not investigating allegations that MPs calling for the PM's resignation have been blackmailed by government whips. Labour called for an inquiry after senior Tory MP William Wragg said threats that would "seem to constitute blackmail" had been made to colleagues. No 10 said it had...
POLITICS
BBC

Christian Wakeford: Ex-Tory MP says he was threatened over funding

An ex-Tory MP who defected to Labour said he was threatened he would not get a high school in his constituency if he did not vote in a certain way. Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said it made him start to question his place within the Conservative Party. It comes...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free School#Police#High School#Uk#Tories#Labour#Bury South Mp#The Sunday Times#The House Of Commons#Christian
The Independent

Johnson waits to face MPs after Gray report into No 10 parties delayed

Boris Johnson could still face MPs over a highly anticipated report into parties in No 10 before the week is out, a Cabinet minister has suggested, as No 10 braced for the results of the investigation which could determine the Prime Minister’s future.A report by senior official Sue Gray was expected to be handed to Downing Street on Wednesday but reports suggested the final document was still being pored over overnight.Tory MPs have held off until the publication of the report to pass judgment on their leader over multiple alleged parties across No 10 and Whitehall during coronavirus restrictions.It is...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson insists ‘I am getting on with the job’ as he awaits partygate report

Boris Johnson rejected calls to resign as he waited for an official report into the partygate row.The Prime Minister insisted he was “getting on with the job”, although he acknowledged there were people who “want me out of the way” for a variety of reasons.Mr Johnson appeared at Prime Minister’s Questions with his future in the balance as Westminster awaits the release of senior official Sue Gray’s report into alleged lockdown-busting parties in No 10 and Whitehall.The report is expected to be handed to No 10 on Wednesday, although it had not been submitted by the time Mr Johnson stood...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sleaze watchdog attacks ‘bonkers’ rule that allowed Boris Johnson to escape investigation

Parliament’s sleaze watchdog Kathryn Stone has attacked the “bonkers” rules which prevent her office investigating Boris Johnson and other ministers over any alleged breaches of conduct rules.The parliamentary commissioner for standards decried the “inconsistency” of current rules which allowed her to probe alleged offences by MPs but not ministers – saying it was causing public anger.Speaking to MPs on the standards committee, Ms Stone confirmed she had not been able to look into alleged misconduct over Mr Johnson’s £142,000 flat refurbishment because donations had been received in his ministerial capacity.The watchdog said she agreed with Lord Evans’ assessment that...
POLITICS
The Independent

Zac Goldsmith accused of ‘lie’ to Lords over denial that Boris Johnson authorised Afghan dog rescue

Zac Goldsmith has been accused of lying to parliament in denying Boris Johnson authorised the rescue of cats and dogs from Afghanistan – after damning emails emerged.The Foreign Office minister is in the spotlight after telling the House of Lords the prime minister was “entirely accurate” to deny he was behind the evacuation of animals from Pen Farthing’s charity.Yet emails, sent from Lord Goldsmith’s office to the Foreign Office team overseeing the Kabul pull-out, have now appeared to undermine his claim, made on 7 December.In one, an official stated the charity Nowzad has “received a lot of publicity”, before...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson waits for Gray report with leadership in the balance over partygate

Boris Johnson’s leadership faces another stiff test as he faces MPs while braced for the findings of an official investigation into the partygate row.The Prime Minister will appear in the Commons with his future in the balance as Sue Gray is expected to submit the findings of her inquiry into parties held in No 10 and Whitehall during the coronavirus lockdowns.The senior civil servant’s inquiry had been expected to be finalised this week with widespread expectation it will be made public on Wednesday or Thursday.An indication of how damaging the report could be for the Government came when Scotland Yard...
POLITICS
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says general election needed if Boris Johnson ousted

Cabinet minister Jacob-Rees Mogg has claimed there would have to be a general election if Boris Johnson was ousted by his party and replaced with a new prime minister.There is no rule that requires a new Tory leader who enters No 10 to call a general election – and changes of prime minister between elections have been commonplace over the past century.Yet the Commons leader claimed that Britain had moved to “an essentially presidential system” and said any replacement leader would be “well-advised” to go to the polls.Warning Tory MPs against a leadership challenge in the wake of the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Sue Gray inquiry report may be redacted for ‘security’ reasons, says Liz Truss

A Cabinet minister has said Sue Gray's report may be redacted for "security" reasons – amid calls for it to be released in full.Liz Truss, the foreign secretary, said parts of the internal inquiry could be "problematic to publish".But she stressed: "We have been absolutely clear that we will publish the findings of the report."The government could have a fight on its hands if it decides to redact the report, with Tory MPs and opposition figures both having said the report should be released in its entirety. Labour leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday: "We need to see the report...
POLITICS
The Independent

Statement on partygate report delayed at least a day as finalisation process drags on

A statement to MPs by Boris Johnson on the Sue Gray “partygate” report has been delayed at least until Thursday, as the House of Commons reached the end of today’s sitting without any sign of the hotly-anticipated document.The report, looking into allegations of lockdown breaches at as many as 15 events in Downing Street and Whitehall departments, had not been passed to No 10 by the time the Commons adjourned.There is still a possibility that the report could be published this evening ahead of a debate tomorrow.But expectations in Westminster were that the political world will have to wait at...
POLITICS
The Independent

Call for Scottish Government to pause on gender recognition reforms

A leading human rights group in the UK has said plans to change the law on gender recognition in Scotland require “further consideration”.Scottish Government ministers have voiced proposals to reform the Gender Recognition Act to make it easier for people to change their legally recognised gender, with a bill expected at Holyrood this year.But the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said on Wednesday that “further consideration is needed before any change to the law should be made”.A spokesperson for the body said “everyone’s concerns should be discussed and addressed carefully, openly and with respect, to avoid further damage and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MPs will decide whether to oust Boris Johnson in ‘next few days’, says Iain Duncan Smith

Former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has said the party’s MPs will decide on Boris Johnson’s future in “the next few days”.The senior Tory figure said he was reserving “judgement” on the prime minister until the release of the Sue Gray report into parties in Downing Street during lockdown restrictions.But Sir Iain condemned the “appalling” social gatherings at No 10 and Whitehall, and made clear that Mr Johnson was now battling to save his premiership.“When it comes to the judgement on whether the prime minister should remain prime minister, well – that’s a decision many parliamentary members of...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
114K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy