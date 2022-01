An entirely new replacement for BMW’s R 1250 GS is currently under development and is likely to be one of the most anticipated new machines of 2023. Now comes a new patent that might be a hint as to how BMW intends to raise its game with the next-gen GS: the development of a seat that’s adjustable for width as well as height. It’s one of those ideas that’s so simple it’s astounding you don’t already see it in common use. You can already buy width-adjustable bicycle saddles to accommodate vast varieties of posteriors—the $250 BiSaddle, for instance—so why shouldn’t we expect the same level of adaptability in a high-end motorcycle?

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO