Photos: Luke Combs through the years

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are all the rage for celebrities and wealthy individuals right now. Everyone from Edward Snowden to Lil Nas X is getting involved in the blockchain-backed illustrations. And host of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon, revealed his NFT this week, sparking debate. Tuesday night's episode of the show featured a plethora of awkward exchanges between Fallon and guest Paris Hilton about NFT that led to the multi-millionaires sharing their most notable NFTs, a customized bored ape from Bored Ape Yacht Club. Fallon's bored ape features a cream-colored ape wearing heart-shaped sunglasses, a striped shirt, and a sailor's hat....
