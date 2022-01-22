ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson Tigers in NFL Playoffs: Green Bay Packers vs San Francisco 49ers

By JP Priester
 6 days ago
After eliminating the Dallas Cowboys from the playoffs last weekend, the San Francisco 49ers will now head to Green Bay for a divisional-round matchup against the Packers, with a spot in the NFC Championship Game on the line.

The two teams met in San Francisco in Week 3, with Green Bay getting a 51-yard field goal from Mason Crosby as time expired to knock off the 49ers 30-28.

Can San Francisco get revenge, which would put the team in their second NFC title game in three years? Or will the Packers return to the NFC title game for the third straight season, in search of their first Super Bowl in more than a decade?

When: Saturday 8:15 p.m. FOX

Betting Line: Packers -5.5, Over/Under 47.5, according to FanDuel

How they got here

One-Seeded Green Bay Packers: The NFC North champs had a first-round bye after locking up the number-one seed with a 37-10 blowout win over the Vikings in Week 17. The Packers are unbeaten at home this season and with frigid cold expected in Green Bay this weekend, will have a true home-field advantage.

The Packers' defense comes in ranked No. 30 in the NFL, allowing 4.7 yards per rush, and will be tasked with slowing down a San Francisco ground game that has gone over 150 yards in six of the past 10 games. The Packers held the Niners to just 67 yards back in September, but that game was without leading running back Elijah Mitchell, who finished eighth in the league in rushing (963 yds.) despite missing six games.

Sixth-Seeded San Francisco 49ers: The 49ers eliminated Dallas last weekend by beating the Cowboys 23-17 and while beating the Packers in Green Bay may prove more difficult, San Francisco is 7-3 on the road this season.

For the Niners, this one might very well come down to the play of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. San Francisco is 3-6 when Garoppolo throws an interception this season and 7-0 when he doesn't. It was his costly interception in the fourth quarter against the Cowboys that allowed Dallas to get back in the game and have an opportunity before time ran out on the comeback attempt.

Former Clemson Players

Amari Rodgers: The rookie wideout appeared in all 16 games this season, with much of his work coming on special teams. Rodgers caught just 4 passes for 45 yards during the season and averaged 8.3 yards per punt return and 18.1 yards per kickoff return.

