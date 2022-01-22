ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Lifetime airs thriller film ‘Vanished’ tonight with Tatyana Ali: How to watch and stream for free

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new thriller film is coming to Lifetime this weekend. “Vanished: Searching for My Sister” premieres on Lifetime on Saturday, Jan. 22, at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on FuboTV, Philo and Sling. Tatyana Ali plays twins, Jada and Kayla, in...

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Related
mediavillage.com

Tatyana Ali Does Double Duty in the Lifetime Movie "Vanished: Searching for My Sister"

Tatyana Ali returns to Lifetime this weekend with a dramatic turn, starring in Vanished: Searching for My Sister. As the title suggests, Ali stars as a woman on the hunt for her sibling, who has mysteriously disappeared. What made the role both challenging and a departure for Ali is she plays both roles. "I've played a mom before, but never twin sisters," she explained during an exclusive chat with MediaVillage. "The new part for me was playing two characters, both at their core mothers, who mother totally differently, have totally different relationships, and are completely different people. Jada is similar to maybe some of the other characters I've played in the past, but Kayla, the sister who goes missing, was a big attraction and I was excited to play her as I rarely get the opportunity to play women like her.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philo
Person
Tatyana Ali
celebritypage.com

Tatyana Ali Uses Her Voice For Important Causes In Hollywood

Tatyana Ali is raising awareness for women of color both on and off screen. Tatyana Ali is putting double the effort into Lifetime's newest thriller Vanished: Searching For My Sister, where she plays the role of twins Kayla and Jada. The film is based on a true story, as one...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thriller Film#Fubotv#Lifetime Tv#Channel Lifetime#Verizon Fios#At T#Directv#Dish
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘My Best Friend’s Secret Life’ Lifetime Online for Free

A teenager makes the cool best friend she dreamed of having in Lifetime’s My Best Friend’s Secret Life. The only problem is this friend has ulterior motives, and mom will need to step in before the situation spirals out of control. The premiere date for My Best Friend’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Cleveland.com

How to watch ‘Promised Land’ on ABC tonight: Series premiere time, cast, trailer, stream for free

A new generation-spanning drama about a Latinx family vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley is coming to ABC this week. The series “Promised Land” premieres on ABC on Monday, Jan. 24, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch it on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and on Hulu + Live TV (free trial, regional restrictions apply).
CALIFORNIA STATE
MLive.com

How to Watch “The Bachelor” season 26, stream for free

Clayton Echard’s search for love continues tonight at 8/7c on ABC. Stream season 26 of The Bachelor for free when you register for FuboTV. “Midwesterner Clayton Echard is a throwback romantic looking for a partner, a great love and a best friend.” -ABC The Bachelor joins a previous...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Daily Californian

Watch The King’s Daughter Online Free Streaming Here’s How

“The King’s Daughter” has been kicking around as a potential project . Are you looking for The King’s Daughter online? The King’s Daughter is available for Free Streaming 123movies. The King’s Daughter full movie streaming is free here! Scream has been one of the most popular Adventure/Fantasy movies in recent years, and now you can watch it for free.
MOVIES
Vibe

Jasmine Guy Talks Role In Lifetime Thriller ‘Vanished’ And Realities Of Womanhood

If you haven’t heard, esteemed actress and Black Hollywood icon, Jasmine Guy, is set to star in the upcoming Lifetime thriller, Vanished: Searching For My Sister. In the Tim Woodward Jr.-direct movie, fellow actress Tatyana Ali plays a set of twins (Jada and Kayla) who are the complete opposite of one another, personality-wise, with Jada being more wholesome while Kayla is rebellious with a dark side. Recently divorced, Kayla asks her sister to watch her daughter while she goes to set up a new home for them, but never returns. A worried Jada files a missing person’s report with Detective...
MOVIES
The Oregonian

‘Botched’ returns this week on E!: How to watch, date, trailer, stream for free

Plastic surgeons who transform their patients from “Botched” to beautiful are returning to TV this week. Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif’s “Botched” is back with new episodes on E! on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV and Sling. The series, which debuted on E! in 2016, shows the surgical skills and expertise of the doctors who set out to correct damage done by prior surgeries.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Tonight Is Your Last Chance to Stream 'The Matrix: Resurrections' -- How to Watch

Original Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back in The Matrix Resurrections. Nearly 20 years after Neo first chose the red pill, the newest chapter in his journey is set to begin. The newest Matrix film brings on a new star-studded cast that, alongside its original stars, will include Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jonathan Groff.
TV & VIDEOS
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
45K+
Followers
29K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy