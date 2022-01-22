Lifetime airs thriller film ‘Vanished’ tonight with Tatyana Ali: How to watch and stream for free

Tatyana Ali returns to Lifetime this weekend with a dramatic turn, starring in Vanished: Searching for My Sister. As the title suggests, Ali stars as a woman on the hunt for her sibling, who has mysteriously disappeared. What made the role both challenging and a departure for Ali is she plays both roles. "I've played a mom before, but never twin sisters," she explained during an exclusive chat with MediaVillage. "The new part for me was playing two characters, both at their core mothers, who mother totally differently, have totally different relationships, and are completely different people. Jada is similar to maybe some of the other characters I've played in the past, but Kayla, the sister who goes missing, was a big attraction and I was excited to play her as I rarely get the opportunity to play women like her.

