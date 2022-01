In the last decade, the eSports industry has turned into one of the fastest-growing entertainment branches worldwide. More than thousands of eSports teams have been established in recent years. Video game companies like Riot, Valve, and AVB have created competitive leagues that encourage other organizations to join the eSports ecosystem. Considering these teams need consistent revenues to survive in this newly shaped industry, the question of how do eSports teams make money comes to mind. There are several revenue opportunities for eSports organizations such as sponsorship deals, prize money, and merchandise.

