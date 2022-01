Professor of Religious Studies Heidi Ravven recently presented an invited paper at the annual meeting of the Association for Jewish Studies (AJS) in Chicago. She discussed “Love and Love: From Maimonides to Spinoza” as a member of a panel on “Psychology and Ethics in the Maimonides Tradition.” The paper showed the ways in which Spinoza was inspired by his predecessor Moses Maimonides, but also where and how their views differed.

CLINTON, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO