Tulare County Man Sentenced To Over 16 Years In Prison For Methamphetamine Trafficking

FRESNO (CBS13) — U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced today that Alejandro Cabrera-Gallegos, 40, of Porterville, was sentenced to 16 years and eight months in prison for methamphetamine distribution and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Cabrera allegedly delivered 1 pound of methamphetamine to an individual in Tulare County on May 2, 2019, according to court filings. Cabrera was arrested in Tulare County on May 14, 2019, for attempting to distribute 5 pounds of methamphetamine. On May 14, 2019, a search warrant was conducted at Cabrera’s home in Porterville, yielding an additional 1 pound of methamphetamine.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Porterville Police Department worked together to investigate this case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Katherine Schuh.