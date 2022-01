Louisville and its men's basketball head coach Chris Mack appear to be headed for a divorce. According to multiple reports, an official meeting between the university's Board of Trustees and the Athletics board was scheduled for Wednesday to approve the separation. The news was first reported by The Athletic. Although he's only in his fourth season of a seven-year deal with the Cardinals, reports speculate that the 64-52 loss to Virginia on Monday night was his last game on the sidelines at Louisville.

