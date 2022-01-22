ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

A frozen food is being recalled and it may be in your freezer

By WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNDATED (WKRC) - Another frozen food item is being recalled from grocery stores. Lidl Frozen Chopped Spinach has issued a recall after finding traces of Listeria on its spinach, a bacteria that could be...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
BGR.com

Rat infestation forces company to recall all the food it makes – check your fridge now

Salmonella infections can be dangerous for certain people. That’s why we see food recalls routinely when products test positive for the pathogen. There’s even a Salmonella outbreak warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), although it’s unrelated to contaminated food. The CDC warning concerns a pet, as animals can carry Salmonella and pass it to humans. That also happens to be why Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. announced a massive food recall. The companies recalled every single food product they make due to potential Salmonella contamination caused by a rodent infestation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Recall alert: If you have any of this bread or pasta, you may need to throw it away

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more People suffering from food allergies should always be on the lookout for health alerts detailing food product recalls that can contain undeclared allergens. That’s the case with the Local Fixe pasta and bread recall that the company announced a little while ago. Several products might contain wheat, but Local Fixe did not list the ingredient on the product packages. Most people can still consume the products in this pasta and bread recall without experiencing any issues. But those who are allergic to wheat should avoid them. The same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
WSAW

Candy sold at Walmart stores being recalled

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sugar-free chocolate-maker Lily’s Sweets is recalling nearly 19,000 cases of baking chips due to the presence of soy lecithin. The bags of peppermint--flavor baking chips, were a limited holiday seasonal offering sold exclusively at Walmart stores. Lily’s discovered the error after consumers reported finding white...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
news4sanantonio.com

Pet food recall: Stop feeding your dog this food immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A pet food company has issued a recall on certain bags of dog food due to a contamination risk. The company says during routine testing, the pathogen salmonella was detected in some samples. Both pets who eat the food and humans who handle it are at risk...
PET SERVICES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Best Store-Bought Ice Cream Brand, According To 28% Of People

There's never a bad (or wrong) time to dig into a pint of ice cream. Maybe you're celebrating your kid's birthday. Maybe you're comforting your best friend after a bad breakup. Maybe you're treating yourself after a tough week at work. Or maybe it's just a random Tuesday night and you're craving something sweet. Whatever the occasion, ice cream is always the answer, and everyone has their go-to flavor. According to a YouGov survey, the most popular ice cream flavors in the United States are (in order) chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, mint chocolate chip, and butter pecan.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bacteria#Freezer#Food Drink#Wkrc#Frozen Food Development
BGR.com

USDA frozen pizza recall means you need to check your fridge now

Products that might be contaminated with pathogens are routinely recalled, but that isn’t the only reason to pull food products from store shelves. Sometimes, the food items come in the wrong kind of packages that do not list all the ingredients in the product. That sort of mistake can have fatal consequences, as people suffering from various allergies might consume a product thinking it doesn’t contain an ingredient they’re allergic to. As a result, companies issue recalls for mislabeled products. That’s the case with the Kettle River Products chicken alfredo pizza recall.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Costco Along With Safeway, Shoprite and More Recall Dessert Treat After 'Metal Fragments' Found

A dessert item sold at Costco, ShopRite, PriceRite and Hannaford stores on both coasts is being recalled because it may contain small metal fragments. The recall applies to a few types of frozen cream puffs or crème puffs all manufactured by the parent company Poppies International Inc. in Battleboro, North Carolina. Customers are urged to throw away any of the treats they may still have at home.
FOOD & DRINKS
SELF

A Ground Beef Recall Is Affecting Meat in These States

New year, new food recall. On January 6, the Food Safety and Inspection Service announced a ground beef recall due to possible E. coli contamination. The recall applies to over 28,000 pounds of ground beef products that originated at the Interstate Meat Dist. Inc. facility in Oregon on December 20 and were then shipped to stores in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Frozen Fish Brand Recalls Product After Customer Reports Fish Poisoning

A California food company voluntarily recalled a fish product earlier this week after a consumer complained about potential poisoning. Relish Foods, Inc. of El Segundo recalled its Frozen Pacific Fusion brand tuna steaks following the complaint and later FDA testing, which found the product could include levels on histamines that could produce an allergic reaction. The affected products were sold in Northern California.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
BGR.com

Popular weight loss supplement sold nationwide was been recalled

Those allergic to milk or who suffer from milk or lactose intolerance should avoid certain GAT Sport Jetfuel Diuretic bottles. That's because there is a new recall that involves the weight loss supplement. The product contains traces of milk, which is why it's being recalled. That means people who suffer from milk-related health issues should avoid it at all costs.
WEIGHT LOSS
Food Network

2 Salad Greens Recalls Have Been Issued — Time to Check Your Fridge

The FDA announced recalls from Fresh Express, Simple Truth and Nature’s Basket. Many bagged and boxed greens are affected, here is what you need to know. The company announced a recall on December 20th, 2021 of several bagged and boxed salad greens including labels that were branded (will say Fresh Express) and private (will be labeled as something other than Fresh Express) because of concerns of Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The salad greens were distributed throughout the Northeast and Midwest and the FDA has provided a full-list (including photos) of all the bags affected in the recall. Products will have either Z324 or Z350 labeled under the Use-By date on the front of the bag/box. If any of these products are in your fridge they should be thrown out immediately.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Walmart Baking Ingredient Recalled 'Out of an Abundance of Caution'

Holiday-themed peppermint baking chips that are only sold at Walmart stores were recalled last week out of an abundance of caution. Lily's Sweets voluntarily recalled over 18,000 cases of its Peppermint Flavor Baking Chips because they contain soy lecithin. Anyone with a soy allergy could have a severe reaction and they should not consume the products.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy