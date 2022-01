Durham, N.C. — A Durham woman has turned herself into police after being charged in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pregnant 18-year-old on Jan. 9. Heven Zariah Rooks was traveling north on South Briggs Avenue when she was struck head-on by a Cadillac Escalade that was traveling south. Police said the driver of the Escalade fled the scene of the crash and in the process, struck and broke two power poles on South Driver street.

