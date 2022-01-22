ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 5 Baylor takes advantage of turnovers in Norman to stay perfect on the road

By Eric Kelly
 6 days ago

NORMAN, OK — It wasn’t always the prettiest game, but the No. 5 Baylor Bears took 25 Oklahoma turnovers and turned them into a 65-51 road win.

With the victory, the Bears improve to 8-0 in games away from the Ferrell Center this season, and 4-0 in true road games in Big 12 play.

Adam Flagler led Baylor in scoring with 16 points. LJ Cryer, Matthew Mayer and Kendall Brown also finished in double figures as well.

James Akinjo returned from a tailbone injury after missing the game against West Virginia, but finished with just two points. He left in the second half after landing on his tailbone once again.

The Bears got off to a 10-0 lead in the first half, but trailed by as many as four in the first frame, before using a 16-0 run, which stretched from the late first half to early second half, to pull away.

Baylor improves to 17-2 on the season and will next be in action on January 25th, when the Bears host Kansas State at 7:00 pm.

No. 11 Baylor Defeats Texas Tech 88-80

LUBBOCK, TX — Baylor women’s basketball team hit the road to play Texas Tech in Lubbock on Thursday, looking to build on their 3-2 conference record. The Bears entered the contest riding a three game win streak, after taking care of business against Kansas, Oklahoma State and No. 7 Iowa State. At the half, Baylor […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Baylor’s McKenzie Named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Baylor University Press Release IRVING, Texas – Baylor baseball outfielder Jared McKenzie has been unanimously named to the 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team, as announced Wednesday by the conference office. McKenzie is one of just six unanimous selections on the 18-man roster, picked by the league’s head coaches who could not vote for their own players. The third-year sophomore from […]
Baylor reschedules game against Texas to February 4th

WACO, TX — The Baylor Women’s Basketball team now has a new date for its game against Texas, which was originally scheduled for January 9th, as the two teams will not play on February 4th at 7:00 pm. The game will be the first and only Friday women’s basketball game at the Ferrell Center this […]
Pair of Baylor Basketball signees named McDonald’s All-Americans

WACO, TX — On Tuesday, two future Baylor Bear basketball players were named McDonald’s All-Americans. Keyonte George from IMG Academy will play in the boys game. George is the No. 3 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to ESPN’s recruiting rankings. Meanwhile, Darianna Littlepage-Buggs will play in the girls game. Littlepage-Buggs is the No. […]
No. 15 Baylor blows out No. 7 Iowa State 87-61

WACO, TX-The No. 15 Baylor Bears women’s basketball team defeated No. 7 Iowa State 87-61 on Sunday afternoon. The Cyclones were down just eight early on the in third quarter, until the Bears went on a 19-0 run to blow the game open and wrap up a key conference win. Four Baylor starters finished in […]
No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis picks up sweep in home opener

WACO, TX — The No. 2 Baylor Men’s Tennis team opened up its 2022 home campaign with two sweeps, first over ACU and then over Boise State. Not only did the Bears sweep both matches 7-0, but they also only dropped one set the entire day. Baylor will next be in action against William and […]
Lady Bears defeat No. 7 Iowa State 87-61

WACO, TX- No. 15 Baylor Lady Bears women’s basketball team defeated No. 7 Iowa state 87-61 on Sunday afternoon. Jordan Lewis lead the Lady Bears with 24 points! The Lady Bears will take on Texas Tech Wednesday, January 26th.
JT Woods to play in the Senior Bowl

WACO, TX — After a stellar final season in the green and gold, Baylor safety JT Woods will participate in the 2022 Senior Bowl. This past season, Woods intercepted six passes, which was tied for the most in the FBS. He also recorded 47 tackles and 4.5 tackles for loss. The 2022 Senior Bowl will […]
Baylor’s Dave Aranda Wins George Munger Coach of the Year

WACO, Texas – Baylor head football coach Dave Aranda has been selected as the George Munger Coach of the Year, as announced Wednesday by the Maxwell Football Club. Aranda is coming off a year where he led the Bears to a school-record twelve wins culminating in a 21-7 Sugar Bowl victory over Ole Miss. It was the […]
Bears Drop to No. 5 in AP Poll

(AP) Preseason No. 1 Gonzaga has climbed back to the top of The Associated Press men’s basketball poll, ending Baylor’s five-week run. The Bulldogs got 25 first-place votes, 11 fewer than No. 2 Auburn, but edged the Tigers in overall points to take the top spot. Auburn has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 […]
