EDITOR: Hope continues to march on in the Coatesville community, thanks to the generosity of those who have given to The Salvation Army during the 2021 holiday season. The Salvation Army in Coatesville, with the help of our partners, volunteers and donors, raised more than $31,000 over the holidays. Funds will fuel the various services and programs we provide year-round to our local community members in need.

COATESVILLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO