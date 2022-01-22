David Brown's Latest Speedback Creation Is Art On Wheels

In October last year, we got wind that production of the Mercedes-AMG GT was coming to an end. It's been with us since the 2015 model year, so as svelte and sexy as it still looks today, it is due for a redesign. But then Mercedes revealed the SL roadster, and many of the brand's enthusiasts began to wonder if the AMG GT would therefore become redundant. As it turns out, the roadster version of the AMG GT won't be returning to us, but Mercedes promises that the hardtop GT will live on and that it will feel like an altogether different product compared to the new SL. Now we've been given our first glimpse of the new GT, but we still know very little about its changes.

CARS ・ 2 DAYS AGO