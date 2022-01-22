David Brown's Latest Speedback Creation Is Art On Wheels

If you want to buy a Ford classic but don't want to deal with the hassle of wondering how much it has deteriorated since it left the factory, there's not much you can do. Sure, there are various Heritage Editions of various cars including the Ford GT, but that's not really a classic yet, is it? Fortunately, a company in South Africa has the answer. Founded in the mid-'80s, Hi-Tech Automotive "specializes in the construction and customization of Shelby's most revered and iconic cars with immaculate attention to detail and authenticity." Because of this obsession with perfection, the company's name has been spread far and wide, with Ford South Africa reporting that this small workshop has built approximately 6,000 cars since opening its doors.
Comments / 0