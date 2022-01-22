ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC troopers report 1,600+ wrecks and 3,000 calls for service as winter storm hits state

By Rodney Overton
 6 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As a winter storm dumped snow in central North Carolina stretching northeast to the Outer Banks, troopers dealt with more than 1,000 wrecks, officials said.

The storm approached North Carolina Friday afternoon with snow falling in many areas, but freezing rain was also reported in areas southeast of the snow line. Pamlico and Onslow counties each reported nearly a quarter of an inch of freezing rain.

‘You should expect every road to be covered.’ Master Trooper Chris Knox talks NC road conditions

For the entire day Friday, troopers responded to 910 crashes with nearly 1,800 calls for service, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea with the highway patrol.

Snow that fell late Friday and early Saturday left roads and highways slick and dangerous throughout the state.

By 4 p.m. Saturday, Bethea reported 726 wrecks that required troopers to respond and 1,234 calls for service.

On Friday, the bulk of the calls and wrecks for troopers happened after 4 p.m., according to the news release.

Salt truck overturns in Cary due to icy road conditions

Until 4 p.m. on Friday there were 658 calls for service statewide and 191 crashes. More than 1,000 calls for service and 700 wrecks were reported after 4 p.m. Friday.

The calls that troopers responded to do not include calls in cities that police handled.

Officials cautioned about travel Saturday night despite some progress clearing roads and highways.

“Temperatures are not going to get much above freezing Saturday, and any thawing that occurs will refreeze overnight,” N.C. Department of Transportation Chief Operating Officer Beau Memory said in a news release.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina.

