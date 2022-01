It was a tough night for the Siuslaw Viking Girls basketball team as they faced the top team in the league, Junction City. The young Viking team scored just 9 points as the Tigers rolled with 62 in the lopsided win. The Vikings were coming off of a 10 day quarantine with just one practice prior to the game. The Girls face off against Cottage Grove on Friday. Cottage Grove is 5-10 on the season.

