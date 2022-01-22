ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill fined $12,875 for celebrating touchdown with pompoms

By Brooke Pryor
ESPN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo a little dance ... pay a little fine. Welcome to the world of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The NFL has fined Hill $12,875 for unsportsmanlike conduct, according to Spotrac,...

www.espn.com

Comments / 11

nursenancy
5d ago

he should be PAID $12,000 for doing the dance, it was quite entertaining!

Reply
15
Melissa Kyle
4d ago

Just let the man cheer!! Brady has been throwing tantrums for years with no fines. I'll take a cheerleader over a cry baby anyday.#chiefskingdon

Reply(1)
2
Related
kshb.com

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill donates supplies to people experiencing homelessness

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thanks to efforts from the Chiefs Kingdom, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was able to give back to people experiencing homelessness on Friday. A celebration by Hill, where he used pompoms borrowed from a Chiefs cheerleader, resulted in a $12,875 unsportsmanlike conduct fine...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Sports Illustrated

NFL DFS: Conference Championship Weekend Picks, Plays and Values

It’s Conference Championship weekend! That means there’s only two games and a limited player pool from which to choose. Whether you play a single-game slate, or a two-game slate, if it’s a GPP tournament, be sure you consider at least one dart-throw lineup to differentiate yourself from the pool. Those who had Kendall Blanton in their TE spot last week know exactly what I am talking about! In cash games, don’t get too weird.
NFL
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Domestic Violence Charges Dropped Against Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins’ Wife

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Domestic violence charges were dropped against the wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins, according to a report from TMZ. Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins was accused of knocking out one of Dwayne’s teeth when she punched him after a disagreement at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas last July, according to an arrest report. Gondrezick-Haskins told police the couple married in March and they were in Las Vegas to celebrate renewing their vows. (Photo: Provided) The police report said a part of Dwayne’s tooth was found on the floor, though he took to social media to deny anything happened to his teeth after the news broke. Kalabrya was charged with domestic battery, but court records from Jan. 10 show her case was dismissed, TMZ reported Friday. The Steelers signed the quarterback last year after he was released by the Washington Football Team. With the seemingly imminent retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, the team has turned its attention to Haskins and Mason Rudolph, though coach Mike Tomlin said “all options are on the table” when it comes to finding the next starter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#Kansas City Chiefs
Yardbarker

Sean Payton Revealed A Shocking Fact About Drew Brees

Sean Payton is out as New Orleans Saints head coach in what is a rough stretch for the organization. First it was Drew Brees retiring following the 2020 season. Now the head coach is gone even though he had three years left on his contract. Payton is speaking with the...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran Quarterback Named Possible Option For The Packers

Late Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams “would love” to team up on one NFL team. According to a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Rodgers and Adams are looking into taking their talents to Denver to play for the Broncos. That, of course, would have to be approved by the Packers.
NFL
Popculture

Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
lakenormanpublications.com

Former Panthers player Captain Munnerlyn arrested for assault

LINCOLNTON – Former Carolina Panthers defensive back Captain Munnerlyn was arrested on assault charges Jan. 10 in Lincoln County. The 33-year-old was charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation. He resides in uptown Charlotte but was charged at the Lincoln County Magistrate’s Office. Munnerlyn played...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
The Spun

Dan Quinn Reportedly Wanted 1 Head Coaching Job

Shortly after two head coaching vacancies were filled on Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Quinn will return to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2022 season. Quinn was considered a popular coaching candidate for this year’s cycle because of the success he had as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator. Some fans were a bit surprised that he would return to Dallas for another year.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders’ Son, Shedeur, Signs Historic Deal

NIL opportunities continue to be a driving force for recruits committing to play for Deion Sanders. And on Thursday morning, Coach Prime’s son Shedeur got to reap some of the benefits of playing under his dad’s Jackson State program. According to reports from Front Office Sports, the Tigers’...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Pittsburgh Steelers land two key players on list of top NFL free agents for 2022

The Pittsburgh Steelers are turning an unprecedented corner in the history of their franchise and plenty of tough decisions will be made with key starters hitting free agency. For the first time in what feels like forever, Mike Tomlin and his staff will enter next season without Ben Roethlisberger. While Tomlin and the Steelers’ brass have proven they can identify and assemble a roster full of young talent like TJ Watt, Chase Claypool, Najee Harris and make free agent moves like the addition of Minkah Fitzpatrick?
NFL
ESPN

As Chicago Bears hire Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus, it's time for chairman George McCaskey to step up

When reports emerged this week Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles was in negotiations to become the general manager of the Chicago Bears, one of the franchise's most beloved former players spoke up. Longtime center Olin Kreutz, who retired a decade ago and lives in the Chicago area, tweeted that Poles should make sure he gets more than $15 per hour.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy