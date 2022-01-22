ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PBA head Pat Lynch calls for public to attend funeral of fallen NYPD cop Jason Rivera

By Dean Balsamini
Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch made an impassioned plea for the public to “send a message” and turn out for the funeral of fallen rookie NYPD Officer Jason Rivera.

Rivera, 22, was killed Friday and his partner, Wilbert Mora, 27, gravely injured when they were gunned down inside a Harlem apartment, allegedly by Lashawn McNeil — whose mom had called police for help after arguing with her son.

Rivera, a married father of one, joined the force in 2020, hoping to improve the department’s connections with the community. Mora joined the force in 2018.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k3Mky_0dt7jMqk00
Police Benevolent Association President Patrick Lynch speaks to reporters following the death of 22-year-old NYPD Officer Jason Rivera.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O2Y8r_0dt7jMqk00
Jason Rivera was shot dead in Harlem on Jan. 21, 2022 when responding to a call with his partner Wilbert Mora, who was also seriously injured.

Lynch called the cops heroes as he begged for the public’s support.

“Please join us to mourn Police Officer Jason Rivera as if he was your own flesh and blood. And please pray hard for our injured brother, because he is your brother, too,” Lynch implored.

“They walked these city streets beside you. They shared the same dreams and the same worries that you have,” he added.

It’s a request Lynch first made Friday night during a news conference on the shooting at Harlem Hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HJApk_0dt7jMqk00
NYPD officers put up the Mourning Flag at the 32nd Police Precinct in Harlem, where slain Officer Jason Rivera and injured cop Wilbert Mora worked.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BIGEt_0dt7jMqk00
Emergency responders participate in a procession carrying the body of Rivera who was fatally shot in Harlem on Jan. 21, 2022.

“It can’t be just us,” he implored. “The streets can’t just be full of New York City police officers at this funeral. The public has to come. The public has to send a message to anyone that dares to harm a New York City police officer. Not here, not now, not today, not to us. We are humbly asking you to come out and help us.”

New Yorkers can do their part. The Silver Shield Foundation helps children of police officers and firefighters/EMS killed in the line of duty with the cost of their education. Donations can be made to: Silver Shield Foundation, 870 United Nations Plaza, 1st Floor, New York, NY, 10017.

Mayor Eric Adams on Saturday ordered flags lowered at all city buildings to honor the fallen Rivera.

Additional reporting by Joe Marino

