WhatsApp is expected to deploy two widely desired features in the near future. The first is something iPhone users have been waiting for since Samsung Galaxy owners, and later Pixel phone owners, were able to move their conversation history from an iOS device. WABetaInfo discovered evidence of a feature that lets you move your chat history from Android to iOS in the current WhatsApp iOS beta release, according to a post seen by The Verge. The find follows up on one made by the outlet in September.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO