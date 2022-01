Air pollution may be making it harder for bees and other insects to follow the scent of flowers, reducing pollination by as much as a third, new research suggests. A team of British researchers exposed fields of black mustard to differing levels of ozone and nitrogen oxides, which are emitted with diesel exhaust, and observed the effect on local pollinators, including bees, moths, hoverflies, and butterflies. Scientists found a 14 to 31 percent reduction in pollination among plants exposed to polluted air. The results were published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

