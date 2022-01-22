ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown police investigating South Side homicide

By Abigail Cloutier
 6 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating a homicide just after 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Police arrived in the area of Market Street and East Philadelphia for a car that was on the sidewalk with multiple bullet holes.

Officers discovered a 20-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat.

Youngstown detectives and the coroner’s office were on the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-746-CLUE. Callers can be anonymous and eligible for a reward if their information leads to arrest of a suspect.

Witnesses with information can also call the Youngstown police tip line at 330-742-8929.

