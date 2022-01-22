Youngstown police investigating South Side homicide
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown police are investigating a homicide just after 1:20 p.m. Saturday.
Police arrived in the area of Market Street and East Philadelphia for a car that was on the sidewalk with multiple bullet holes.
Officers discovered a 20-year-old man dead in the driver’s seat.
Youngstown detectives and the coroner’s office were on the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call 330-746-CLUE. Callers can be anonymous and eligible for a reward if their information leads to arrest of a suspect.
