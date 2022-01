Ticktum lost a day of running at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in December owing to his Formula 2 obligations in Jeddah, with Adam Carroll taking over his car for the final day. Although Ticktum explained that the Formula E machinery was not as different as he had perhaps expected leading into the test, he feels that he still needs time to acclimatise to its quirks - and wants to feel as though he can "rag the car" by the end of the season-opening double-header.

