This $4.5 Million Denver Penthouse Comes With a Yoga Studio and Rock-Climbing Wall

By Janice O'Leary
Robb Report
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yElla_0dt7hJ8900

You might expect a Denver penthouse to be chock-full of health-conscious amenities, since the city ranks as the fourth fittest in the country, and in the case of 1610 Little Raven Street, penthouse 6, you’d be right on the money. To make the most of two structural concrete pillars and the living room’s 20-foot ceilings and windows, the current owners of this 4,097-square-foot home installed a professional rock-climbing wall. Add to that a personal yoga studio (or second bedroom, if you prefer), a sauna inside the primary suite, a hot tub on the private roof-deck and a special faucet serving up alkaline water and you have the makings of a healthier 2022.

The location in the Riverfront Park neighborhood piles on the access to active pursuits—the building sits across from Commons Park along the South Platte River and its network of trails. For the ambitious cyclist or marathoner, there are 160 miles’ worth of paths, so you can ride or run all the way to Boulder or out to Parker, 40 miles away. The same routes double as cross-country ski trails during a snowfall, and a sledding hill is nearby. A short walk will take you to the city’s sports arenas or the performing-arts center, or you can hoof it across Millennium Bridge to downtown’s many restaurants and cafés; you may never even need to use the unit’s three parking spaces in the underground garage.

Built in 2001, the building is seven stories with 70 units and was one of the first completed in the neighborhood. The current owners gutted to the studs, spending a few million on upgrades, says Slifer Smith & Frampton broker Scott Leggett . They changed a third bedroom to a home office on the second level, with mezzanine views of the rooms below as well as the city outside. The primary suite has its own terrace, and the bathroom is clad in mother-of-pearl tile. A beautiful, illuminated ebony-stained white-oak staircase leads to the roof.

In the kitchen, on the first level, the Miele fridge is paneled in white for a seamless match with the cabinetry. Refrigerated and freezer drawers in the leathered-granite island provide more produce storage, and an induction cooktop will help make the meal. Sliding doors lead to another terrace.

While the $4.5 million price tag is at the higher end of real estate in Denver, going for approximately $1,100 per square foot, it’s not without value. The penthouse comes fully furnished, and Leggett says unfinished new-construction units around the city—in less well-located spots—have been going for a similar rate per square foot. So prices here are inching up, even for units without a climbing wall.

