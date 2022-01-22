ASP identifies driver killed in I-30 bus crash in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Police released more information on the Little Rock bus crash that happened Friday afternoon on Interstate 30.

The ASP confirmed Saturday that the driver of the bus that was towing the second bus has died due to injuries sustained from the crash. The driver was identified as 70-year-old Arturo Ortiz Palacio of Mexico.

The initial investigation by state officials showed that just after 2:30 p.m. Friday the bus being driven by Palacio lost control on the roadway and crossed the interstate median wall, hitting head on a second vehicle, a transit van, driving in the eastbound lane.

State investigators said at that point the bus was pushed back over the median into the westbound lanes of traffic, landing on its side. The investigators said that Palacio was ejected from the bus.

The report indicated that the driver of the transit van was also injured and taken to a Little Rock hospital for treatment. There has not been an update provided on the second driver’s current status.

Those results are in line with the reports from the Little Rock Fire Department at the scene.

The crash caused massive backups in both directions of the interstate, but those delays had cleared by around 5:30 p.m.

