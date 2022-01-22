ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron could be peaking in the US — but experts urge caution

By Peter Sullivan
The Hill
The Hill
 6 days ago
A downtick in COVID-19 cases is raising hopes that the omicron wave has peaked in the United States.

To be sure, new case numbers remain high and hospitals are still overwhelmed in many areas. But, especially in the earliest hard-hit states like New York and Massachusetts, cases are clearly declining, and experts say cases appear to have peaked on a national basis as well.

The U.S. seven-day average of new cases fell from about 798,000 on Jan. 15 to about 744,000 on Jan. 19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, the first downturn since mid-December, when the highly transmissible omicron variant took hold and cases began a rapid spike.

“I think we’ve turned the corner,” said Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease expert at the University of California-San Francisco.

While cases may be falling nationally and in early hit states, experts caution that the U.S. is a large country and some areas, such as Western states like Montana and Wyoming, may take longer to peak.

They also caution that hospitalizations and deaths are lagging indicators — meaning they could continue to rise for a few weeks after cases begin to fall. There are a record 160,000 people hospitalized with the virus, according to a New York Times tracker, and about 2,000 people dying every day from it.

“It's wall-to-wall stretchers; we have no capacity left at the hospital,” Robert Jansen, the chief medical officer at Grady Hospital in Atlanta, said at a media briefing this week.

In a few weeks, once hospitalizations have time to fall as well, the U.S. could be in a much better place.

“By mid-February, there are going to be many areas that honestly seem strangely normal,” said David Rubin, director of the PolicyLab at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky noted during a press briefing Friday that “overall nationally the case numbers are coming down, which I consider an optimistic trend.”

The possible national peak in omicron cases comes as the Biden administration has begun rolling out additional measures that experts have been pushing for months, like free N95 masks and a website to order free rapid tests.

Those tools could finally become more widespread after the worst of the omicron wave has already passed.

“There’s a metaphor here which involves horses and stable doors,” said William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “It should have been done way in the past.”

Gandhi said once the omicron wave passes, the country could enter a more “endemic” phase of the virus, in which it continues to exist but no longer poses a crisis affecting every day life, and widespread masking and testing among the general public are no longer needed.

Because so many people will have been infected with omicron, on top of the immunity provided by vaccines and boosters, the population will have far greater immunity coming out of this wave. Experts still stress that it is far better to never be infected at all, and get immunity through vaccines and boosters, rather than getting sick.

Anthony Fauci , the government’s top infectious disease expert, said that whether there is another major spike from a new variant in the future will depend on to what extent the next variant can evade the immunity many Americans have built up.

He said the worst-case scenario is “a variant that’s so different that it eludes the accumulation of the immune protection that we’ve gotten from vaccinations and from prior infections.”

“I hope that doesn’t happen; I can’t give you a statistic of what the chance of that happening [is], but we have to be prepared for it,” he added. “So we hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, wrote in The Lancet this week that more than 50 percent of the world could be infected with the omicron variant by the end of March.

The combination of this immunity, plus vaccines that can be adapted to new variants and new antiviral treatments, will lead to a new phase of the virus, he writes.

“The era of extraordinary measures by government and societies to control SARS-CoV-2 transmission will be over,” he writes. “After the omicron wave, COVID-19 will return but the pandemic will not.”

Experts have been calling for months, though, for greater efforts to vaccinate the world, as the best way to ensure that a new dangerous variant that can elude immunity does not emerge.

More than 80 Democratic lawmakers last month called for $17 billion for global vaccinations and other efforts to fight the virus around the world in a coming government funding package.

The fact that the omicron variant tends to cause less severe disease on average also helped avoid an even greater crisis that would have occurred if it was as severe as the delta variant.

“Had Omicron been Delta and had we had fewer vaccinations we'd be seeing 8,000 deaths/day, may be more,” tweeted Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, who noted cases nationally have now “likely peaked.”

“As [the] Omicron surge ebbs and life returns back to more of a normal let's use that time to prepare to more effectively manage future variants and surges,” he added.

Debbie shadowwolves
5d ago

They have know idea how many may or may not have died vaccinated or not. And Democrats wanting to spend 17 billion to vaccinate the world Why not use it to feed and puts a roof over people 's heads right here in the US.

Bradley
5d ago

I'll GAURANTEE in early summer they'll be saying all's well and then BOOM a new variant will "appear" ond oooh so deadly!! and fearmongeri continue

thinking for myself
5d ago

it's messed up when something people been getting for decades how they put a new name to it just to keep people scared of their own shadows when did people stop getting the flu and colds this is the season when they get it especially the kids whom by the way gets sick year round

CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
beckershospitalreview.com

Americans can now order free COVID-19 test kits; N95s to be shipped to pharmacies

The federal government on Jan. 18 launched its website for Americans to request free rapid COVID-19 test kits be shipped to their homes. "Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests," the website — covidtests.gov — says. "The tests are completely free. Orders will usually ship in seven to 12 days. Order your tests now so you have them when you need them."
Daily Mail

All 92 cruise ships sailing in the US have COVID cases onboard - but Americans are STILL booking trips: CDC probes liners for outbreaks among vaccinated passengers and crew

COVID-19 cases have been reported on every cruise ship sailing in the US as the CDC investigates outbreaks among vaccinated passengers and crew, but travelers are still looking to book trips despite the risks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Wednesday that all 92 cruises operating in...
foodcontessa.com

The CDC Has Raised the Covid-19 Classification to ‘level Four: Very High,’ Prompting the US to Advise Residents to ‘Avoid Travel to Australia.’ | Must Know!

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised their rating of the COVID-19 levels, individuals in the United States were advised to "avoid travel to Australia.". The Classification. The CDC has classified Australia as having "category four: very high" coronavirus levels, with people advised not to travel to...
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in West Virginia With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 63.8 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of January 18. More than 840,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 221.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending January 18. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
